United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Loss of $0.11, Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $326.1 Million

Net Loss of $2.7 Million and Adjusted Operating Loss of $0.07 Per Diluted Share

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for Q2 2024.
  • Revenue: Net premiums written increased by 9.0% to $326.1 million, surpassing the quarterly revenue estimate of $300.80 million.
  • Investment Income: Net investment income surged 59.2% to $18.0 million compared to Q2 2023.
  • Combined Ratio: GAAP combined ratio improved to 105.6%, a 2.4-point enhancement from the previous year.
  • Book Value: Book value per share decreased by $0.36 to $28.68 as of June 30, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023.
  • Underlying Combined Ratio: Improved to 94.4%, a 4.8-point improvement from Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, United Fire Group Inc (UFCS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. United Fire Group Inc is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The company's only operating segment is property and casualty insurance, which includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance. The primary source of revenue is premium and investment income.

Performance Overview

United Fire Group Inc (UFCS, Financial) reported a consolidated net loss of $2.7 million ($0.11 loss per diluted share) and a consolidated adjusted operating loss of $0.07 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024. This performance reflects a significant improvement from the same period last year, where the company reported a net loss of $56.4 million ($2.23 loss per diluted share).

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the net loss, United Fire Group Inc (UFCS, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones:

  • Net premiums written increased by 9.0% to $326.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net investment income surged by 59.2% to $18.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • The GAAP combined ratio improved significantly to 105.6%, a 27.4-point improvement from the prior year's 133.0%.
  • The underlying combined ratio improved by 4.8 points to 94.4% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net premiums earned $287.6 million $254.6 million
Net premiums written $326.1 million $299.1 million
Net investment income $18.0 million $11.3 million
Net income (loss) $(2.7) million $(56.4) million
Adjusted operating income (loss) $(1.8) million $(57.3) million

Challenges and Strategic Actions

United Fire Group Inc (UFCS, Financial) faced several challenges during the quarter, including a $3.2 million pre-tax charge for an estimated contingent liability related to rating errors. The company is working with state regulators to resolve this issue and has begun issuing refunds to affected policyholders.

"Our second quarter results reflect continued progress in our efforts to deliver improved performance through the strategic execution of our business plan," said UFG President and CEO Kevin Leidwinger.

Investment Results

Net investment income for the second quarter of 2024 was $18.0 million, a substantial increase from $11.3 million in the same period last year. This growth was driven by higher fixed maturity income and increased valuations on alternative assets.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Metric June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Invested assets $1.94 billion $1.89 billion
Cash $153.4 million $102.0 million
Total assets $3.41 billion $3.14 billion
Total liabilities $2.68 billion $2.41 billion
Book value per share $28.68 $29.04

Analysis

United Fire Group Inc (UFCS, Financial) demonstrated resilience and strategic focus in the second quarter of 2024. The company's ability to grow net premiums written and investment income, coupled with significant improvements in the GAAP combined ratio, underscores its commitment to enhancing profitability. However, the net loss and adjusted operating loss highlight ongoing challenges, including the impact of rating errors and the need for continued expense management.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from United Fire Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.