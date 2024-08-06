Matterport Inc (MTTR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates at -$0.02, Revenue Misses at $42.2 Million

Subscription Revenue Growth and Strategic Initiatives Highlighted

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $42.2 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $44.40 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $141.6 million, translating to a net loss of $0.45 per share.
  • Subscription Revenue: $24.2 million, up 16% year-over-year, now accounting for over 57% of total revenue.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): Reached a record $96.6 million, up 16% year-over-year.
  • Total Subscribers: Grew to 1.06 million, marking a 28% increase year-over-year.
  • Square Feet Under Management: Reached 44.0 billion, up 33% from the prior year.
  • Cash Used in Operating Activities: Improved by 64% year-over-year, totaling $11.8 million for the first half of 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Matterport Inc (MTTR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Matterport Inc is a spatial data company focused on digitizing and indexing the built world. Its all-in-one 3D data platform enables anyone to turn a space into an accurate and immersive digital twin which can be used to design, build, operate, promote, and understand any space. The Company recognizes revenue from subscription, license, services, and sale of products, with the majority generated from subscription fees.

Performance and Challenges

Matterport Inc reported total revenue of $42.2 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $44.40 million. However, the company achieved a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.02, significantly better than the estimated loss of $0.13 per share. The company's net loss per share on a GAAP basis was $0.45.

The company continues to face challenges in managing operating expenses and achieving profitability. Despite these hurdles, Matterport's strategic focus on subscription revenue growth and product innovation has shown promising results.

Financial Achievements

Matterport Inc's subscription revenue increased by 16% year-over-year, reaching a record $24.2 million and accounting for over 57% of total revenue. This growth underscores the company's strategic focus on expanding its recurring subscription revenue base.

Other notable achievements include:

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) hit a record $96.6 million, up 16% year-over-year.
  • Total subscribers grew to 1.06 million, up 28% year-over-year.
  • Square feet under management reached 44.0 billion, up 33% from the prior year.

Key Financial Metrics

Below are some key financial metrics from Matterport Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $42.2 million $39.6 million
Subscription Revenue $24.2 million $20.9 million
Net Loss (GAAP) $(141.6) million $(56.5) million
Non-GAAP Net Loss $(6.4) million $(21.5) million
Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.02) $(0.07)

Commentary and Analysis

"I'm pleased to announce our second quarter 2024 results, which underscore our ongoing success in driving efficient growth," said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport. "Subscription revenue increased by 16% year-over-year, reaching a record $24.2 million, and now accounts for over 57% of our total revenue. This growth highlights our strategic focus on expanding the recurring subscription revenue within our business."

Despite the revenue shortfall, Matterport Inc's focus on subscription revenue and product innovation has yielded positive results. The company's strategic initiatives, such as Project Genesis and Property Intelligence, have been well received by customers and partners, indicating a strong potential for future growth.

Recent Business Highlights

Matterport Inc announced several key business developments, including:

  • The acquisition by CoStar Group in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion.
  • The launch of avoided emissions reporting for select enterprise customers.
  • Partnerships with Crunch Fitness and BMO to leverage Matterport's digital twin platform.
  • Achievement of Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Competency status.

These developments highlight Matterport Inc's commitment to innovation and strategic growth, positioning the company well for future success in the digital transformation of the built world.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Matterport Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.