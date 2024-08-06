Eos Energy Enterprises Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses at $0.9M, EPS at -$0.25

Key Financial Highlights and Strategic Developments

Summary
  • Revenue: $0.9 million, a 261% increase year-over-year, but fell short of the estimated $3.80 million.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.25, compared to -$1.12 in the same period last year.
  • Cost of Goods Sold: $14.1 million, a 26% increase from the prior year period due to commissioning costs and lower labor utilization.
  • Operating Expenses: $15.8 million, a 33% decrease compared to the prior year period.
  • Cash Balance: $52.5 million as of June 30, 2024, excluding $5.1 million in restricted cash.
  • Debt Extinguishment: Terminated a $100 million Senior Secured Term loan for $27 million, resulting in a gain of $73 million.
  • Commercial Pipeline: $13.8 billion, with an orders backlog of $586.8 million as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications. Its flagship product, Eos Znyth, is a stationary battery energy storage system.

Performance Overview

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc reported a revenue of $0.9 million for Q2 2024, a 261% increase from the prior year period but significantly below the analyst estimate of $3.80 million. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at -$0.25, missing the analyst estimate of -$0.18.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue shortfall, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company successfully commissioned its state-of-the-art (SotA) manufacturing line and secured a strategic investment of up to $315.5 million from Cerberus Capital Management LP. This investment is expected to provide the necessary capacity and capital to scale production significantly.

However, the company faced challenges with increased costs. The cost of goods sold rose by 26% to $14.1 million, driven by commissioning costs, a Z3 micro-grid demonstration project, and lower labor utilization. Other operating expenses decreased by 33% to $15.8 million, reflecting cost management efforts.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $0.9 million $0.25 million
Cost of Goods Sold $14.1 million $11.2 million
Operating Loss $(29.0) million $(34.6) million
Net Loss $(28.2) million $(131.6) million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc reported a cash balance of $52.5 million, excluding $5.1 million in restricted cash. The company terminated its existing $100 million Senior Secured Term loan for $27 million, resulting in a gain on debt extinguishment of $68.5 million. The total assets stood at $248.8 million, while total liabilities were $399.5 million, leading to a total deficit of $190.8 million.

Strategic Developments

The company’s commercial opportunity pipeline increased to $13.8 billion, with an orders backlog of $586.8 million. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc also announced an expansion of its agreement with Indian Energy, adding 25 MWh of storage to the existing 35 MWh order. Additionally, the company signed a 960 MWh Letter of Intent with a solar plus storage integrator and developer, expected to convert to backlog upon customer financial closing.

"The operational momentum behind Project AMAZE continues to build with the strategic investment and partnership with Cerberus and the recent commissioning of our SotA manufacturing line," said Eos Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo.

Outlook

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc reaffirmed its 2024 outlook, expecting to recognize $60 million to $90 million in revenue as it increases manufacturing volume in the second half of 2024. The company also anticipates achieving a positive contribution margin before year-end.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Eos Energy Enterprises Inc for further details.

