Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $1,158 Million, GAAP EPS at $(1.46)

Rivian's Q2 2024 Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,158 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $1,190.14 million.
  • Net Loss: $(1,457) million, increased from $(1,195) million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(1.46) per share, compared to $(1.27) per share in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit: Negative $(451) million, compared to negative $(412) million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $924 million from $873 million in the same period last year.
  • Liquidity: Ended the quarter with $7,867 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.
  • Vehicle Production and Deliveries: Produced 9,612 vehicles and delivered 13,790 vehicles during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Performance Overview

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN, Financial) reported total revenues of $1,158 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $1,190.14 million. The company produced 9,612 vehicles and delivered 13,790 during the quarter. Despite the revenue miss, Rivian reaffirmed its annual guidance, indicating confidence in its long-term strategy and operational execution.

1820923899551051776.png

Financial Highlights

Rivian's financial performance in Q2 2024 was marked by several key metrics:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $1,158 million $1,121 million
Gross Profit $(451) million $(412) million
Operating Expenses $924 million $873 million
Net Loss $(1,457) million $(1,195) million
Adjusted EBITDA $(860) million $(861) million
Capital Expenditures $283 million $255 million
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Investments $7,867 million $7,857 million (Dec 31, 2023)

Strategic Developments

Rivian announced a significant joint venture with Volkswagen Group, aimed at developing next-generation electrical architecture and software technology. The total deal size is expected to be up to $5 billion, with an initial $1 billion investment from Volkswagen Group. This partnership is anticipated to accelerate software development and reduce costs per vehicle by leveraging combined strengths and increasing scale.

"The second quarter has been a defining one for Rivian. We have demonstrated strong execution during the quarter with the plant retooling upgrade and launch of second generation R1 vehicles," said RJ Scaringe, Rivian Founder and CEO.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Rivian's income statement revealed a negative gross profit of $(451) million, primarily due to high costs of revenue, including $59 million in costs not anticipated to be part of the long-term cost structure. Operating expenses increased to $924 million, driven by higher research and development and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

On the balance sheet, Rivian ended the quarter with $7,867 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, bolstered by the $1 billion convertible note from Volkswagen. Total liabilities increased to $8,536 million, reflecting higher long-term debt and other non-current liabilities.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Rivian's net cash used in operating activities was $(2,023) million for the first half of 2024, a significant improvement from $(2,882) million in the same period last year. Capital expenditures remained steady at $283 million for Q2 2024. The company ended the quarter with $9,179 million in total liquidity, including the capacity under its asset-based revolving-credit facility.

Analysis and Outlook

Rivian's Q2 2024 results highlight both the challenges and opportunities facing the company. While the revenue miss and increased net loss are concerning, the reaffirmation of annual guidance and strategic partnership with Volkswagen Group provide a positive outlook. The company's focus on cost efficiency, product improvement, and technological advancements positions it well for future growth in the competitive electric vehicle market.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rivian Automotive Inc for further details.

