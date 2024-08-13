MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.09 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $10.4 Million

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) released its 8-K filing on August 6, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $10.4 million, up 15% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $7.92 million.
  • Net Loss: $9.4 million, an improvement from the $10.5 million net loss in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit: $8.9 million with an 86% gross margin, compared to $7.7 million and an 85% gross margin in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $20.9 million, slightly up from $20.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • EPS: GAAP EPS of -$0.09, compared to -$0.10 in the same quarter last year.
  • Core Business Revenue: $7.6 million, a decline of 9% from $8.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • SPL Program-Related Revenue: $2.9 million, a significant increase of 279% from $0.8 million in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

MaxCyte Inc is a commercial cell engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics and to support cell-based research and development. The company has developed and commercialized a proprietary Flow Electroporation platform, which facilitates the complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. The revenue is generated from the sale and licensing of the company's instruments, as well as sales of single-use disposable processing assemblies.

Performance Overview

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT, Financial) reported total revenue of $10.4 million for Q2 2024, a 15% increase from $9.0 million in Q2 2023. However, the company posted a net loss of $9.4 million, an improvement from the $10.5 million net loss in the same period last year. The company's earnings per share (EPS) was -$0.09, beating the analyst estimate of -$0.12.

1820924001669771264.png

Revenue Breakdown

Revenue Source Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Cell therapy $6,218 $6,637 (6%)
Drug discovery $1,357 $1,652 (18%)
Program-related $2,854 $754 279%
Total revenue $10,429 $9,043 15%

Financial Achievements and Challenges

MaxCyte's gross profit for Q2 2024 was $8.9 million, with an 86% gross margin, compared to $7.7 million and an 85% gross margin in Q2 2023. Despite the increase in revenue, the company faced challenges in its core business revenue, which declined by 9% to $7.6 million. Cell therapy revenue also saw a 6% decline, while drug discovery revenue dropped by 18%. However, the significant increase in program-related revenue by 279% helped offset these declines.

Key Metrics and Financial Statements

MaxCyte's operating expenses for Q2 2024 were $20.9 million, slightly up from $20.7 million in Q2 2023. The company's EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of $10.9 million, an improvement from the $12.0 million loss in Q2 2023. The company ended the quarter with $37.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $119.8 million in short-term investments.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"We are pleased by our second quarter results and our business performance in the first half of 2024 and remain confident we will deliver our full year guidance. We continue to drive commercial execution in cell therapy and believe that we remain the premier cell engineering platform in the industry," said Maher Masoud, President and CEO at MaxCyte.

MaxCyte has signed five new strategic platform licenses (SPLs) since the beginning of the year, including a recent agreement with Legend Biotech. The total number of SPLs now stands at 28, indicating strong demand for the company's platform.

Analysis

MaxCyte's performance in Q2 2024 highlights both its strengths and challenges. The significant increase in program-related revenue is a positive indicator of the company's expanding client base and the growing adoption of its platform. However, the declines in core business revenue and cell therapy revenue suggest areas that need attention. The company's ability to manage operating expenses and improve EBITDA losses are positive signs for future financial stability.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MaxCyte Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.