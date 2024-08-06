Reddit Inc (RDDT) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Soars to $281.2 Million, Net Loss Reduced to $10.1 Million

Revenue and Daily Active Users Surge Over 50% Year-Over-Year

Summary
  • Revenue: $281.2 million, up 54% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: Reduced to $10.1 million from $41.1 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Positive $39.5 million, a significant improvement from $(35.4) million in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $27.2 million, up $68.3 million from the prior year.
  • Gross Margin: 89.5%, an improvement of 530 basis points from the prior year.
  • Daily Active Uniques (DAUq): Increased 51% year-over-year to 91.2 million.
  • Weekly Active Uniques (WAUq): Increased 57% year-over-year to 342.3 million.
On August 6, 2024, Reddit Inc (RDDT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance and user growth. Reddit Inc, a leading provider of internet content, offers a wide range of online services including gaming, sports, business, crypto, and television.

Performance Highlights

Reddit Inc (RDDT, Financial) reported a 54% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $281.2 million for Q2 2024. This growth rate more than doubled from the prior year. The company also saw a significant reduction in net loss, which decreased to $10.1 million from $41.1 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $39.5 million, up $74.9 million from the prior year, with a 14% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Key Financial Achievements

Reddit Inc (RDDT, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones in Q2 2024:

  • Revenue increased by 54% year-over-year to $281.2 million.
  • Ad revenue grew by 41% year-over-year to $253.1 million.
  • Other revenue surged by 691% year-over-year to $28.1 million.
  • Gross margin improved by 530 basis points to 89.5%.
  • Operating cash flow was $28.4 million, an improvement of $82.5 million from the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow was $27.2 million, up $82.1 million from the prior year.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Reddit Inc (RDDT, Financial) reported the following key metrics from its financial statements:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $281.2 million $183.1 million 54%
Net Loss $(10.1) million $(41.1) million NM
Adjusted EBITDA $39.5 million $(35.4) million NM
Operating Cash Flow $28.4 million $(54.1) million NM
Free Cash Flow $27.2 million $(54.9) million NM

User Growth and Engagement

Reddit Inc (RDDT, Financial) experienced substantial growth in user engagement:

  • Daily Active Uniques (DAUq) increased by 51% year-over-year to 91.2 million.
  • Weekly Active Uniques (WAUq) rose by 57% year-over-year to 342.3 million.
We had a strong quarter across the board and more people are visiting Reddit than ever before," said Steve Huffman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reddit. "Our work to improve the platform is driving results and we are well positioned to continue to grow and deliver on our long term mission."

Analysis and Outlook

Reddit Inc (RDDT, Financial)'s impressive revenue growth and user engagement metrics underscore the company's strong market position in the interactive media industry. The significant reduction in net loss and positive Adjusted EBITDA highlight effective cost management and operational efficiency. The company's ability to generate positive operating and free cash flow further strengthens its financial stability.

As Reddit Inc (RDDT, Financial) continues to enhance its platform and expand its user base, the company is well-positioned for sustained growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching the company's performance in the upcoming quarters.

For more detailed insights, visit Reddit Inc's Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Reddit Inc for further details.

