Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q4 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.70 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $342.9 Million

Strong Performance Driven by Digital Grid Management Suite

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $342.9 million for Q4 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $319.16 million.
  • Net Income: $44.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $27.3 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in Q4 2023.
  • Annual Contract Value (ACV): $968.4 million at the end of fiscal 2024, increasing 9.4% year-over-year and 3.5% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $335.3 million in fiscal 2024, up 14.7% year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchase: Completed $300 million share repurchase authorization in fiscal 2024; new $100 million authorization approved for fiscal 2025.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $237.0 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $241.2 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • Operating Income: $39.2 million for Q4 2024, a significant increase from $6.0 million in Q4 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Aspen Technology, a global leader in asset optimization software, reported robust financial results, surpassing analyst estimates for both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue.

Company Overview

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN, Financial) is a global leader in asset optimization software, enabling customers within capital-intensive industries to design, operate, and maintain their functions to meet profitability, safety, and sustainability goals. Founded in 1981, AspenTech provides software solutions to optimize engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset management functions. In 2021, Emerson Electric acquired a 55% stake in AspenTech, combining it with its Open Systems International and subsurface science and engineering businesses.

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Aspen Technology reported total revenue of $342.9 million, exceeding the analyst estimate of $319.16 million. The company also reported a net income of $44.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, surpassing the estimated EPS of $0.27.

1820924225318449152.png

Performance and Challenges

AspenTech's strong performance was driven by its Digital Grid Management (DGM) suite, which demonstrated significant growth opportunities in the utilities market. The company's diversified end-market exposure also contributed to its robust results. However, AspenTech faced challenges due to the suspension of commercial activities in Russia, resulting in a write-off of approximately $35.5 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

Financial Achievements

Key financial achievements for AspenTech in fiscal 2024 include:

  • Annual Contract Value (ACV) of $968.4 million, a 9.4% year-over-year increase.
  • Cash flow from operations of $339.9 million, a 13.6% year-over-year increase.
  • Free cash flow of $335.3 million, a 14.7% year-over-year increase.

These achievements are crucial for AspenTech as they reflect the company's ability to generate consistent revenue and cash flow, which are vital for sustaining growth and profitability in the software industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023
Total Revenue $342.9 million $320.6 million
License and Solutions Revenue $231.0 million $222.8 million
Maintenance Revenue $89.2 million $82.6 million
Services and Other Revenue $22.7 million $15.2 million
Net Income $44.7 million $27.3 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, AspenTech had cash and cash equivalents of $237.0 million, compared to $241.2 million as of June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to share repurchase activities. The company generated $154.9 million in cash flow from operations and $153.0 million in free cash flow in Q4 2024, compared to $113.6 million and $111.5 million, respectively, in Q4 2023.

Commentary and Analysis

“AspenTech’s fourth quarter results reflected excellent execution across all areas of our business,” commented Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer of AspenTech. “The strong performance of our DGM suite in the full year was a great demonstration of the significant growth opportunities in the utilities market and the benefit of our diversified end-market exposure.”

Antonio Pietri's comments highlight the company's strategic focus on growth opportunities in the utilities market and the benefits of a diversified end-market exposure. This strategic focus is crucial for AspenTech as it navigates a dynamic macro environment and aims for top-line growth and margin expansion.

Conclusion

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q4 2024, exceeding analyst estimates for both revenue and EPS. The company's strategic focus on growth opportunities in the utilities market and its diversified end-market exposure have been key drivers of its success. Despite challenges such as the suspension of commercial activities in Russia, AspenTech has shown resilience and continues to generate consistent revenue and cash flow, positioning itself well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aspen Technology Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.