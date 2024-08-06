Trex Co Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.80 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $376 Million

Second Quarter 2024 Results Outperform Analyst Expectations

Summary
  • Net Sales: $376 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $290.45 million, driven by premium product volume.
  • Gross Margin: 44.7%, an increase of 80 basis points from the prior year's 43.9%, attributed to higher production efficiencies.
  • Net Income: $87 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, up 13% from $77 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • EBITDA: $130 million, with an EBITDA margin of 34.6%, expanding 180 basis points from the previous year's 32.8%.
  • SG&A Expenses: $51 million, or 13.6% of net sales, down from $52 million, or 14.5% of net sales, in the prior year quarter.
  • Year-to-Date Net Sales: $750 million, a 26% increase from $595 million in the same period last year.
  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: Adjusted to range from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion, reflecting softness in entry-level consumer demand.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Trex Co Inc (TREX, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leading manufacturer of wooden alternative decking products, demonstrated significant growth in key financial metrics, surpassing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Trex Co Inc is renowned for its high-performance, low-maintenance composite decking and railing products. The company’s offerings span various outdoor categories, including decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing, and outdoor lighting. Trex products are primarily sold through wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, targeting professional contractors, remodelers, and homebuilders. The company operates in one reportable segment, Trex Residential.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Trex Co Inc reported net sales of $376 million for Q2 2024, a 6% increase from $357 million in the same quarter last year. This growth was driven by strong performance in the premium product category. The company’s gross margin expanded to 44.7%, up from 43.9% in Q2 2023, reflecting higher production efficiencies and cost-out programs.

1820924283766075392.png

Net income for the quarter was $87 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.79 per share. This represents a 13% increase from the $77 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, reported in Q2 2023. EBITDA also saw a notable rise, reaching $130 million with an EBITDA margin of 34.6%, up from 32.8% in the prior year period.

Performance Analysis

The company’s performance was bolstered by the success of its premium products, such as Trex Transcend® Lineage and Trex Signature® decking, which saw double-digit growth. However, sales of lower-priced product lines fell short of expectations, indicating a softness in the entry-level consumer segment. This trend is expected to continue into the second half of the year.

“Second quarter sales increased at a mid-single-digit rate led by our premium products, including Trex Transcend® Lineage and Trex Signature® decking, where sell-through continued to track at a double-digit rate and contractor lead-times averaged six to eight weeks,” said Bryan Fairbanks, President and CEO.

Year-to-Date Financial Performance

For the first half of 2024, Trex Co Inc reported net sales of $750 million, a 26% increase from $595 million in the same period last year. Gross profit rose to $338 million, with a gross margin of 45.0%, up from 42.1% in the prior year. Net income for the first half was $176 million, or $1.62 per share, a significant 49% increase from $118 million, or $1.09 per share, in the first half of 2023. EBITDA for the period was $264 million, with an EBITDA margin of 35.1%, up from 31.2% in the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $376 million $357 million
Gross Margin 44.7% 43.9%
Net Income $87 million $77 million
Earnings Per Share $0.80 $0.71
EBITDA $130 million $117 million
EBITDA Margin 34.6% 32.8%

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the strong performance, Trex Co Inc faces challenges in the entry-level consumer segment, which has shown signs of weakness. The company has adjusted its full-year sales guidance to reflect this softness and the uncertain economic outlook. However, Trex maintains its full-year EBITDA margin guidance of 30% to 30.5%, supported by ongoing cost-out programs and efficiency initiatives.

“Looking ahead to the second half of 2024, we see encouraging data related to our mid-market and premium product sales and expect that channel inventory levels at the end of the year will be slightly lower than 2023 year-end levels,” noted Mr. Fairbanks.

Trex Co Inc continues to innovate with new product launches and strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its market share in adjacent categories. The company’s leadership in the outdoor living category and its commitment to sustainability position it well for long-term growth.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Trex Co Inc for further details.

