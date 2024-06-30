On August 6, 2024, Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Postal Realty Trust Inc is an internally managed real estate corporation that owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service (USPS). The company aims to create stockholder value by generating risk-adjusted returns through expanding its portfolio of owned and managed postal properties leased to the USPS.

Performance Overview

Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL, Financial) reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, missing the analyst estimate of $0.03 per share. The company generated total revenues of $18.05 million, slightly above the estimated $17.38 million. Despite the earnings miss, the company achieved a 17% growth in revenues compared to the same quarter last year.

Key Financial Achievements

During the second quarter, Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL, Financial) acquired 70 USPS properties for approximately $28.3 million at a weighted average capitalization rate of 7.6%. The company also collected 100% of contractual rents, demonstrating strong operational performance. Funds from Operations (FFO) were reported at $6.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, while Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) stood at $7.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Total Revenues $18.05 million $15.46 million Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $0.8 million $1.01 million Net Income per Share $0.02 $0.03

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL, Financial) had approximately $3 million in cash and property-related reserves, and $272 million in net debt with a weighted average interest rate of 4.48%. The company issued 364,701 shares of common stock through its at-the-market equity offering program, generating gross proceeds of approximately $6.1 million.

Dividend and Subsequent Events

On July 23, 2024, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, equating to $0.96 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 2, 2024. Subsequent to the quarter end, Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL, Financial) acquired nine additional properties for approximately $3.4 million.

Management Commentary

We delivered another successful quarter, building on the steady performance our investors have come to expect and I am optimistic that the remainder of the year will follow suit," stated Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer. "We have made good progress with our 2023 leases and importantly, these new five-year leases include 3% annual rent escalations through the new lease term."

Analysis

Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL, Financial) continues to demonstrate robust growth through strategic acquisitions and effective lease management. The company's ability to maintain high occupancy rates and collect 100% of contractual rents underscores its operational efficiency. However, the slight miss on earnings per share indicates potential areas for improvement in cost management and operational efficiency. The company's strong balance sheet and liquidity position it well for future growth and expansion in the postal property sector.

