Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $5.1M, EPS Misses at -$0.13

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) released its 8-K filing on August 6, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $5.1 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $3.57 million.
  • Net Loss: $22.3 million, translating to a GAAP EPS of -$0.13 per share.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $32.0 million, driven by higher production costs and labor.
  • Liquidity: Strong liquidity position with total liquidity of $358.8 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Capital Expenditures: $4.4 million in Q2 2024, primarily for electrolyte production capabilities.
  • Stock Repurchase: Purchased 5.0 million shares at an average price of $1.64 per share, totaling $8.2 million.
Article's Main Image

Solid Power Inc is engaged in developing all-solid-state battery cell technology to enable the next generation of batteries for the EV and other markets. The company's planned business model is to license its all-solid-state battery cell designs and manufacturing know-how to top tier battery manufacturers or automotive original equipment manufacturers and to sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte for incorporation into all-solid-state battery cells.

Performance and Challenges

Solid Power Inc (SLDP, Financial) reported a revenue of $5.1 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $3.57 million. However, the company posted a net loss of $22.3 million, or $0.13 per share, missing the estimated earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.11. The increased operating expenses, driven by higher production costs and labor associated with cell and electrolyte development, scaling of operations, and execution under joint development agreements, contributed to the larger-than-expected loss.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Solid Power Inc (SLDP, Financial) achieved significant milestones. The company reported a first-half 2024 revenue of $11.0 million, an increase of $2.3 million compared to the first half of 2023. This growth is crucial for a company in the Vehicles & Parts industry, as it indicates progress in technology and market acceptance.

1820924775321726976.png

Key Financial Metrics

Solid Power Inc (SLDP, Financial) maintains a strong liquidity position with total liquidity of $358.8 million as of June 30, 2024. The company's balance sheet shows cash and cash equivalents of $30.6 million, marketable securities of $109.9 million, and investments of $218.3 million. These metrics are vital as they reflect the company's ability to fund its operations and strategic initiatives.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $5.1 million $4.9 million
Operating Loss -$26.9 million -$22.2 million
Net Loss -$22.3 million -$12.2 million
EPS -$0.13 -$0.07

Commentary

“In the second quarter we made meaningful progress on our strategic milestones outlined at the beginning of the year. Electrolyte sampling is increasing with potential customers, and we continue to receive positive feedback,” said John Van Scoter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power.

Analysis

Solid Power Inc (SLDP, Financial)'s performance in Q2 2024 highlights both progress and challenges. The revenue growth indicates positive market reception and technological advancements. However, the increased operating expenses and net loss underscore the financial strain of scaling operations and developing new technologies. The company's strong liquidity position provides a buffer to continue its strategic initiatives, but careful management of expenses will be crucial moving forward.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Solid Power Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.