Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats at $106.2M, EPS Misses at $0.09

Quarterly Revenue Surpasses Analyst Estimates, EPS Falls Short

29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $106.2 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $105.05 million.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.09 per diluted share, below analyst estimates of $0.11.
  • Net Income: $4.8 million, compared to $3.95 million in the previous quarter and $14.79 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 53.2%, up from 52.1% in the previous quarter and up from 51.0% in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $17.6 million, indicating strong operational efficiency.
  • Quarterly Revenue Growth: Increased by 16% from the prior quarter but decreased by 14% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Power Integrations Inc (POWI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported net revenues of $106.2 million, exceeding the analyst estimate of $105.05 million. However, the GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 fell short of the estimated $0.11. Non-GAAP EPS was reported at $0.28.

1820924921723908096.png

Company Overview

Power Integrations Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components used in high-voltage power conversion. Their products are integral in power converters that transform electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for specific downstream uses. These products are utilized in various electronic devices, including mobile phones, computing and networking equipment, appliances, electronic utility meters, battery-powered tools, industrial controls, and home-automation applications. The company generates the majority of its revenue from China and Hong Kong.

Performance and Challenges

Power Integrations Inc (POWI, Financial) reported a 16% increase in revenue from the previous quarter but a 14% decline compared to the same quarter last year. The GAAP net income for Q2 2024 was $4.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $0.07 in the prior quarter and $0.26 in Q2 2023. The company faces challenges such as soft demand and limited visibility, which could impact future performance.

Financial Achievements

The company achieved a gross profit of $56.5 million, with a gross margin of 53.2%. Non-GAAP gross profit was $57.5 million, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 54.1%. These margins are crucial for a semiconductor company like Power Integrations Inc (POWI, Financial) as they reflect the company's efficiency in managing production costs and pricing strategies.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenues $106.2 million $91.7 million $123.2 million
GAAP Net Income $4.8 million $4.0 million $14.8 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $15.9 million $10.5 million $21.0 million
GAAP EPS $0.09 $0.07 $0.26
Non-GAAP EPS $0.28 $0.18 $0.36

Commentary

"Second-quarter revenues rebounded as expected, and while demand continues to be soft and visibility is limited, we expect another sequential increase in the third quarter driven by lower distributor inventories and new design wins. We also expect a further increase in our gross margin driven by the favorable dollar/yen exchange rate and higher manufacturing volumes." - Balu Balakrishnan, Chairman and CEO of Power Integrations

Analysis

Power Integrations Inc (POWI, Financial) has shown resilience by surpassing revenue estimates despite a challenging market environment. The company's ability to manage costs effectively is reflected in its strong gross margins. However, the decline in year-over-year revenue and EPS indicates ongoing challenges in demand and market conditions. Investors should monitor the company's ability to secure new design wins and manage distributor inventories, which are critical for future growth.

For more detailed insights and the full financial statements, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Power Integrations Inc for further details.

