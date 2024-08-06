BlackLine Inc (BL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.22, Revenue of $160.5 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Performance Driven by Robust Free Cash Flow and Operational Excellence

29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $160.5 million, up by 11% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $158.21 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $76.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $30.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $40.7 million, compared to $24.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $34.4 million, compared to $18.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Customer Growth: Added 24 net new customers, totaling 4,435 customers as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, BlackLine Inc (BL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. BlackLine Inc is engaged in providing financial accounting close solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS). The Company's solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial close process including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and certain types of data matching capabilities. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned in the United States.

1820925073461243904.png

Performance Overview

BlackLine Inc (BL, Financial) reported total GAAP revenues of $160.5 million for Q2 2024, an 11% increase compared to the same period in 2023, surpassing the analyst estimate of $158.21 million. The GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine was $76.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $30.8 million or $0.09 per diluted share in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine was $42.9 million or $0.58 per diluted share, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.45 per share.

Key Financial Achievements

BlackLine's GAAP operating margin stood at 1.4%, a decrease from 12.4% in Q2 2023. However, the non-GAAP operating margin improved significantly to 19.8% from 13.4% in the same period last year. The company also generated an operating cash flow of $40.7 million, up from $24.6 million in Q2 2023, and free cash flow of $34.4 million, compared to $18.0 million in the previous year.

“BlackLine delivered solid results this quarter, exceeding our revenue and profitability expectations, while continuing to generate robust free cash flow,” said Owen Ryan, co-CEO of BlackLine.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $160.5 million $144.6 million
GAAP Net Income $76.7 million $30.8 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $42.9 million $30.7 million
Operating Cash Flow $40.7 million $24.6 million
Free Cash Flow $34.4 million $18.0 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, BlackLine reported cash and cash equivalents of $616.6 million, a significant increase from $271.1 million at the end of 2023. The company also repaid its $250.0 million 2024 convertible senior notes in full and announced a private offering of $675.0 million 2029 convertible senior notes.

Operational Metrics and Business Highlights

BlackLine added 24 net new customers in Q2 2024, bringing the total to 4,435 customers. The user base expanded to 396,366 users, and the dollar-based net revenue retention rate was 104%. The company was also named a leader in two categories in a new finance and accounting platforms report by Information Services Group (ISG).

Analysis and Outlook

BlackLine's strong performance in Q2 2024 highlights its ability to exceed revenue and profitability expectations while maintaining robust free cash flow. The company's focus on operational excellence and customer-centric strategies has positioned it well for future growth. However, the decrease in GAAP operating margin indicates potential challenges in managing operational costs. The repayment of convertible senior notes and the new offering of 2029 notes reflect a strategic approach to managing debt and liquidity.

For the third quarter of 2024, BlackLine expects total GAAP revenue to be in the range of $162 million to $164 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin between 19.0% and 20.0%. For the full year 2024, the company anticipates total GAAP revenue between $647.0 million and $651.0 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 18.0% to 19.0%.

Overall, BlackLine's Q2 2024 results demonstrate its resilience and strategic focus, making it a compelling consideration for value investors looking for growth in the SaaS financial solutions sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BlackLine Inc for further details.

