Dynavax Technologies Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.08 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $73.8M Falls Short

Strong HEPLISAV-B Sales Drive Revenue Growth

Summary
  • Total Revenue: $73.8 million, a 22% year-over-year increase, falling short of the estimated $76.10 million.
  • HEPLISAV-B Net Product Revenue: Achieved a record $70.2 million, growing 24% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $11.4 million, or $0.09 per share basic and $0.08 diluted, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Research and Development Expenses: Increased to $15.0 million, up from $13.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $735.6 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $742.3 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • HEPLISAV-B Market Share: Increased to approximately 42% in the U.S., up from 39% in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance driven by record sales of its HEPLISAV-B vaccine.

Dynavax Technologies Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of its CpG 1018 product and HEPLISAV-B, a Hepatitis B vaccine.

Performance Highlights

Dynavax reported total revenues of $73.8 million for Q2 2024, a 22% increase from $60.2 million in Q2 2023. This growth was primarily driven by HEPLISAV-B net product revenue, which reached $70.2 million, marking a 24% year-over-year increase.

1820925479876718592.png

Despite the strong revenue performance, the company faced challenges, including a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for a four-dose HEPLISAV-B regimen for adults on hemodialysis. Dynavax plans to meet with the FDA in the second half of 2024 to discuss pathways to amend its sBLA with additional data.

Financial Achievements

Dynavax's financial achievements are significant for the drug manufacturing industry, particularly in the vaccine segment. The company's ability to increase its market share in the U.S. adult hepatitis B vaccine market to approximately 42% underscores its competitive positioning.

Key financial metrics from the earnings report include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $73.8 million $60.2 million
HEPLISAV-B Net Product Revenue $70.2 million $56.4 million
Net Income $11.4 million $3.4 million
Cash and Marketable Securities $735.6 million $742.3 million (Dec 31, 2023)

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Dynavax's cost of sales for HEPLISAV-B decreased to $12.0 million in Q2 2024 from $13.5 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to lower per-unit manufacturing costs. Research and development expenses increased to $15.0 million, driven by investments in the company's clinical pipeline. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose to $41.7 million, reflecting increased headcount and strategic growth investments.

The company's net income for Q2 2024 was $11.4 million, or $0.09 per share basic and $0.08 diluted, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.03 per share (basic and diluted) in Q2 2023. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $735.6 million as of June 30, 2024.

Business Updates and Future Outlook

Dynavax reaffirmed its full-year 2024 HEPLISAV-B net product revenue guidance of $265 - $280 million. The company also initiated dosing in a Phase 1/2 trial of its novel shingles vaccine program, with clinical data expected in the second half of 2025.

“We continue to strengthen our leadership position in the U.S. adult hepatitis B vaccine market with another record quarter for HEPLISAV-B, providing confidence in our current year expectations and reaffirming our long-term view of the product opportunity,” said Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dynavax Technologies Corp for further details.

