Cricut Inc (CRCT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.09 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $167.9 Million

Strong Profitability Amid Revenue Decline

27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $167.9 million, slightly above analyst estimates of $167.78 million, but down 6% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $19.8 million, up 23% from $16.0 million in Q2 2023, marking the 22nd consecutive quarter of profitability.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.09, up from $0.07 in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: 53.5%, an increase from 49.3% in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Flow: Generated $35 million in cash from operations, with $299 million in cash and cash equivalents, and remained debt-free.
  • Paid Subscribers: Over 2.8 million, up 3% year-over-year.
  • Connected Machines Revenue: Grew 18% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Cricut Inc (CRCT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Cricut Inc designs and builds a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. With its connected machines, design apps, and accessories, users create everything from personalized birthday cards, mugs, and T-shirts to large-scale interior decorations. The company derives revenues from three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials.

1820925719870599168.png

Performance Overview

Cricut Inc (CRCT, Financial) reported Q2 2024 revenue of $167.9 million, slightly surpassing the analyst estimate of $167.78 million. However, this represents a 6% decline compared to Q2 2023. Despite the revenue drop, the company delivered its 22nd consecutive quarter of profitability with a net income of $19.8 million, up 23% from Q2 2023. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.09, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.05.

Key Financial Achievements

The company's gross margin improved to 53.5%, up from 49.3% in Q2 2023. Operating income also saw a significant increase, reaching $26.4 million, or 15.7% of total revenue, compared to $19.3 million, or 10.8% of revenue in Q2 2023. This improvement in operating margin dollars, which grew by 37% year-over-year, underscores the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $167.9 million $177.8 million
Gross Margin 53.5% 49.3%
Operating Income $26.4 million $19.3 million
Net Income $19.8 million $16.0 million
Diluted EPS $0.09 $0.07

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Cricut Inc (CRCT, Financial) reported $195.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $142.2 million at the end of December 2023. The company remains debt-free and generated $35 million in cash from operations during Q2 2024. Additionally, Cricut repurchased 1.5 million shares of its common stock for $9.3 million, leaving $41.2 million remaining on its $50 million authorized stock repurchase program.

Key Metrics and Business Highlights

Paid subscribers increased by 3% year-over-year to over 2.8 million, while platform ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) rose by 5% to $52.61. Active users slightly increased to over 5.9 million, although 90-day engaged users saw a 3% decline to over 3.5 million.

We are pleased with strong Q2 profitability and 18% growth in connected machines revenue YoY. Our deeper promotional strategy is working, and we saw growth in connected machines sell-in to retailers, as well as an increase in sell-out to end consumers," said Ashish Arora, Chief Executive Officer of Cricut.

Analysis and Conclusion

Despite a decline in overall revenue, Cricut Inc (CRCT, Financial) demonstrated robust profitability and operational efficiency. The company's strategic focus on increasing its subscriber base and enhancing its platform ARPU has yielded positive results. The improvement in gross margin and operating income highlights the company's ability to manage costs effectively. However, the decline in 90-day engaged users could be a potential area of concern that may need addressing to sustain long-term growth.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cricut Inc for further details.

