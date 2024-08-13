International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.66 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $2.89 Billion

Performance Overview and Key Financial Metrics

Summary
  • Revenue: $2.89 billion, slightly above analyst estimates of $2.83 billion, representing a 1% decrease year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.66, reflecting a significant improvement from the prior year's $0.11 per share.
  • Net Income: $170 million, a substantial increase from $27 million in the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $136 million, derived from $336 million in cash flows from operations minus capital expenditures.
  • Gross Profit: $1.07 billion, up 14% year-over-year, driven by volume growth and productivity gains.
  • Segment Performance: Scent segment sales increased by 2% on a reported basis and 16% on a currency-neutral basis, led by strong growth in Consumer Fragrance and Fragrance Ingredients.
  • Financial Guidance: Full-year 2024 sales expectations raised to $11.1 billion to $11.3 billion, up from the previous range of $10.8 billion to $11.1 billion.
On August 6, 2024, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported a mixed performance, with earnings per share (EPS) surpassing analyst estimates but revenue falling slightly below expectations.

Company Overview

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial) is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally, serving the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company is known for its proprietary formulations and custom solutions. The Nourish segment, which generates roughly half of the revenue, is a leading flavor producer. The Health and Biosciences business, accounting for about one-fourth of revenue, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. IFF is also a prominent fragrance producer worldwide.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

For the second quarter of 2024, IFF reported:

Metric Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
Sales $2.9 billion -
Income Before Taxes $183 million -
EPS $0.66 $1.16
Operating EBITDA - $588 million
Operating EBITDA Margin - 20.4%

Performance Analysis

IFF's reported net sales for Q2 2024 were $2.9 billion, a 1% decrease compared to the prior-year period. However, on a comparable basis, currency-neutral sales increased by 7%, driven by growth in the Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Nourish segments. Volume grew in high-single digits, showing sequential improvement across nearly all businesses.

Income before taxes was $183 million, and adjusted operating EBITDA improved by 22% to $588 million, led by volume growth and productivity gains. Reported EPS was $0.66, while adjusted EPS excluding amortization was $1.16 per diluted share.

Segment Performance

Here is a summary of the performance of IFF's key segments:

Segment Reported Sales Comparable Currency Neutral Sales Adjusted Operating EBITDA Comparable Adjusted Operating EBITDA
Nourish $1.48 billion 4% 28% 36%
Health & Biosciences $558 million 9% 14% 14%
Scent $603 million 16% 17% 38%
Pharma Solutions $250 million 0% (19)% (19)%

Management Commentary

"We are pleased with our performance through the first half of the year, as it represents a marked improvement over our prior year lows," said IFF CEO Erik Fyrwald. "Our efforts to drive volume growth across all our business units, combined with enhanced productivity initiatives, have resulted in solid profit improvements compared to the same period last year."

Financial Achievements and Challenges

IFF's financial achievements include a significant improvement in adjusted operating EBITDA and EPS, driven by volume growth and productivity gains. However, the company faces challenges such as a slight decline in reported net sales and the need to address functional ingredients performance.

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Sales $2.9 billion $2.93 billion (1)%
Gross Profit $1.07 billion $933 million 14%
Operating Profit $191 million $145 million 32%
Net Income $172 million $27 million NMF

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, IFF reported:

Metric June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Total Assets $29.54 billion $30.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from International Flavors & Fragrances Inc for further details.

