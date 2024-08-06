Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) Q3 Earnings: Operating EPS of $1.65 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $369.2 Million

Company Faces Challenges Amid Declining Sales and Increased Costs

27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $369.2 million, exceeded estimates of $365.29 million, primarily due to Del Taco refranchising transactions.
  • GAAP EPS: Diluted loss per share of ($6.26), including a $162.6 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge for Del Taco.
  • Operating EPS: $1.65, surpassing the prior year's $1.45.
  • Same-Store Sales: Jack in the Box decreased by 2.2%, while Del Taco decreased by 3.9%.
  • Systemwide Sales: Jack in the Box decreased by 1.3%, and Del Taco decreased by 3.2%.
  • Net Loss: ($122.3) million for the third quarter, compared to net earnings of $29.2 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Store Development: Jack in the Box signed 3 development agreements for 28 new restaurants and is entering the Chicago market with multiple company-owned openings in FY 2025.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Jack In The Box Inc (JACK, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, ending July 7, 2024. Jack In The Box Inc operates quick-service and fast-casual restaurants under the brands Jack in the Box and Del Taco, offering a variety of customizable menu items and catering services.

Performance Overview

Jack In The Box Inc (JACK, Financial) reported a diluted loss per share of ($6.26), significantly impacted by a $162.6 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge for Del Taco. The company's operating EPS was $1.65, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.42. However, total revenues fell short at $369.2 million, compared to the estimated $365.29 million.

1820925969255526400.png

Jack in the Box Segment

Same-store sales for Jack in the Box decreased by 2.2%, with franchise same-store sales declining by 2.4% and company-owned same-store sales slightly increasing by 0.1%. Systemwide sales decreased by 1.3%. The restaurant-level margin was 21.0%, down from 21.8% a year ago, primarily due to higher labor and operating costs.

12 Weeks Ended July 7, 2024 July 9, 2023
Company 0.1% 6.9%
Franchise (2.4%) 8.0%
System (2.2%) 7.9%

Del Taco Segment

Del Taco's same-store sales decreased by 3.9%, with franchise same-store sales down by 4.1% and company-operated same-store sales down by 3.5%. Systemwide sales for Del Taco decreased by 3.2%. The restaurant-level margin was 13.4%, down from 17.4% a year ago, driven by increased labor and utility costs.

12 Weeks Ended July 7, 2024 July 9, 2023
Company (3.5%) 1.7%
Franchise (4.1%) 1.8%
System (3.9%) 1.7%

Company-Wide Financials

Jack In The Box Inc (JACK, Financial) reported a net loss of ($122.3) million for the third quarter, compared to net earnings of $29.2 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $78.9 million, down from $81.6 million. The company’s SG&A expenses decreased by $10.0 million to $29.6 million, primarily due to lower incentive-based compensation and favorable adjustments to reserves.

Capital Allocation and Guidance

The company repurchased 0.3 million shares for $15.1 million and declared a cash dividend of $0.44 per share, payable on September 19, 2024. Updated guidance for FY 2024 includes adjusted EBITDA of $320-$325 million and operating EPS of $6.10-$6.25.

"I am proud of our teams and how they continue to enhance the guest experience and deliver operational improvements during a challenging sales environment for our entire industry," said Darin Harris, Jack in the Box Chief Executive Officer.

For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Jack In The Box Inc for further details.

