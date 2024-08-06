Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.91, Revenue at $1.73 Billion, Misses Estimates

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.73 billion for Q2 2024, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.75 billion, but up from $1.60 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $111.9 million for Q2 2024, an increase from $105.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.91 for Q2 2024, up from $0.84 in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDAR: $571.7 million for Q2 2024, a new second-quarter record, up from $524.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Las Vegas Operations Revenue: $628.7 million for Q2 2024, an increase from $578.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Encore Boston Harbor Revenue: $212.6 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $221.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $2.38 billion as of June 30, 2024, with $1.38 billion held by Wynn Macau and subsidiaries.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, which operates luxury casinos and resorts, reported operating revenues of $1.73 billion, an increase from $1.60 billion in the same period last year. Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts Ltd was $111.9 million, up from $105.2 million in Q2 2023. Diluted net income per share was $0.91, compared to $0.84 in the previous year.

1820926159161028608.png

Company Overview

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN, Financial) operates luxury casinos and resorts, including Wynn Macau, Encore in Macao, Wynn Las Vegas, and Encore in Las Vegas. The company also operates Cotai Palace in Macao and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts. Additionally, Wynn Resorts Ltd is developing a managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates, expected to open in 2027, and operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% of its 2019 pre-pandemic EBITDA from Macao and 24% from the US.

Performance and Challenges

Wynn Resorts Ltd reported operating revenues of $1.73 billion for Q2 2024, an increase of $137.1 million from Q2 2023. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $1.752 billion. The company's net income attributable to Wynn Resorts Ltd was $111.9 million, compared to $105.2 million in the same period last year. Diluted net income per share was $0.91, which fell short of the analyst estimate of $1.09.

Despite the revenue miss, the company achieved a new second-quarter record for Adjusted Property EBITDAR, which was $571.7 million, up from $524.5 million in Q2 2023. CEO Craig Billings commented,

Our second quarter results, including a new second quarter record for Adjusted Property EBITDAR, reflect continued strength throughout our business. I am incredibly proud of our teams in Las Vegas, Macau, and Boston."

Financial Achievements

Wynn Resorts Ltd's financial achievements are significant in the Travel & Leisure industry, where maintaining strong revenue and profitability is crucial. The company's Adjusted Property EBITDAR increased by $47.2 million year-over-year, demonstrating operational efficiency and effective cost management. The company's ongoing investments, such as the construction of Wynn Al Marjan Island in the UAE, highlight its commitment to growth and expansion.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Operating Revenues $1.73 billion $1.60 billion
Net Income Attributable to Wynn Resorts Ltd $111.9 million $105.2 million
Diluted Net Income Per Share $0.91 $0.84
Adjusted Property EBITDAR $571.7 million $524.5 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Wynn Resorts Ltd had cash and cash equivalents totaling $2.38 billion. The company also reported $500 million in short-term investments. Total current and long-term debt stood at $11.03 billion. During the second quarter, the company repurchased 741,340 shares of its common stock at an average price of $91.72 per share, for an aggregate cost of $68 million. The company has $365.4 million in repurchase authority remaining under its program.

Analysis

Wynn Resorts Ltd's Q2 2024 earnings report shows a mixed performance. While the company missed revenue estimates, it fell short of earnings per share expectations and achieved a record Adjusted Property EBITDAR. The company's strong cash position and ongoing investments in new projects, such as Wynn Al Marjan Island, indicate a focus on long-term growth. However, the decrease in operating revenues at Encore Boston Harbor and the challenges in maintaining table games win percentages in some properties highlight areas that need attention.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Wynn Resorts Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.