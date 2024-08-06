Assurant Inc (AIZ) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS Rises 23% to $3.58, Revenue Grows 6% to $2.82 Billion

Robust Performance in Global Housing Drives Growth

Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: Increased 21% year-over-year to $188.7 million, driven by lower after-tax loss from non-core operations and a lower effective tax rate.
  • GAAP EPS: Rose 23% to $3.58 per diluted share, compared to $2.90 in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (excluding reportable catastrophes): Increased 10% to $369.1 million, primarily from higher top-line growth in Homeowners within Global Housing.
  • Net Earned Premiums, Fees, and Other Income: Grew 6% year-over-year to $2.82 billion, driven by growth across Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned $80 million to shareholders through share repurchases and common stock dividends, with holding company liquidity at $735 million.
  • 2024 Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA expected to increase by high single-digits and adjusted earnings per share to grow by low double-digits, both excluding reportable catastrophes.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Assurant Inc (AIZ, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a solid financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported a GAAP net income of $188.7 million, a 21% increase from the same period last year, and a GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.58, up 23% year-over-year.

1820926345585258496.png

Company Overview

Assurant Inc offers a range of property-casualty, health, employee benefit, and warranty insurance to individuals and institutions. Its segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Corporate and Other. The Global Housing segment provides various insurance products, while Global Lifestyle, the key revenue-generating segment, offers mobile device solutions, extended service products, and vehicle protection services.

Performance Highlights

Assurant Inc's performance in Q2 2024 was driven by strong results in its Global Housing segment. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding reportable catastrophes, increased by 10% to $369.1 million. The company also reported an adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.77, a 17% increase from the previous year.

“Our second quarter and year-to-date results demonstrate the continued strength of our portfolio of businesses, led by strong performance in Global Housing. Our performance highlights the compelling products and services we provide to our clients and end-consumers as well as the attractiveness of Assurant as an investment,” said Assurant President and CEO Keith Demmings.

Financial Achievements

Assurant Inc's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the insurance industry where stability and growth are crucial. The company reported a 6% increase in net earned premiums, fees, and other income from its Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments, totaling $2.82 billion. This growth was driven by higher policies in-force and increased average premiums within lender-placed insurance.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
GAAP Net Income ($ millions) 188.7 156.3 21%
Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions) 323.4 323.1 0%
Adjusted EBITDA, ex. reportable catastrophes ($ millions) 369.1 336.5 10%
GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share 3.58 2.90 23%
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 4.08 3.89 5%
Adjusted Earnings, ex. reportable catastrophes, per Diluted Share 4.77 4.09 17%

Analysis and Outlook

Assurant Inc's strong performance in Q2 2024, particularly in the Global Housing segment, underscores the company's ability to navigate market challenges and deliver consistent growth. The company's focus on expanding its client base and launching innovative solutions has positioned it well for future growth. With a robust liquidity position of $735 million and a strong capital deployment strategy, Assurant Inc is well-equipped to continue its upward trajectory.

For the full year 2024, Assurant Inc expects adjusted EBITDA, excluding reportable catastrophes, to grow by high single digits, driven by strong growth in Global Housing and modest growth in Global Lifestyle. The company also anticipates adjusted earnings per diluted share to increase by low double digits, reflecting its strong financial position and comprehensive catastrophe reinsurance program.

Overall, Assurant Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights the company's resilience and strategic focus, making it an attractive investment for value investors seeking stability and growth in the insurance sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Assurant Inc for further details.

