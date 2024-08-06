Redfin Corp (RDFN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.23 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $295.2M Surpasses Expectations

Redfin Corp (RDFN) Exceeds Revenue Expectations, Reports Improved EBITDA

26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $295.2 million, up by 7% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $291.59 million.
  • Gross Profit: $109.6 million, an increase of 9% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: $27.9 million, slightly higher than the net loss of $27.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Net loss per share of $0.23, an improvement from a net loss per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year.
  • Market Share: Increased to 0.77% of U.S. existing home sales by units, up from 0.75% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Break-even, up from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Mobile and Web Traffic: Nearly 52 million average monthly users, consistent with the same period last year.
On August 6, 2024, Redfin Corp (RDFN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Redfin Corp, a technology-powered residential real estate broker, reported a revenue of $295.2 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $291.59 million. The company also reported a net loss of $27.9 million, slightly higher than the $27.4 million loss in the same quarter last year, but better than the estimated earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.27, with an actual EPS of -$0.23.

Company Overview

Redfin Corp is a residential real estate broker that combines its agents with technology to offer faster and more cost-effective services. The company engages customers through its listings-search website and mobile application. Redfin also provides mortgage loans, title, and settlement services. The company operates in five segments, with three reportable segments: real estate services, rentals, and mortgage. The majority of its revenue is generated from real estate services.

Performance and Challenges

Redfin Corp's Q2 2024 revenue increased by 7% year-over-year to $295.2 million, while gross profit rose by 9% to $109.6 million. However, the real estate services gross profit decreased by 4% to $53.7 million, with a gross margin of 29%, down from 31% in the same quarter last year. The net loss for the quarter was $27.9 million, compared to a net loss of $27.4 million in Q2 2023. Despite these challenges, Redfin's adjusted EBITDA improved to break-even from a loss of $6.9 million in the previous year.

Financial Achievements

Redfin Corp's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include a 0.77% market share of U.S. existing home sales by units, up from 0.75% in Q2 2023. The company's mobile apps and website reached nearly 52 million average monthly users. Additionally, Redfin achieved a 28% mortgage attach rate, a 4-point increase from the previous year. The company also saw a sequential increase in loyalty sales, with 37% of sales coming from loyalty customers compared to 34% in Q1 2024.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $295.2 million $275.6 million
Gross Profit $109.6 million $100.2 million
Net Loss $27.9 million $27.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA $0 million -$6.9 million
EPS -$0.23 -$0.25

Commentary

"In a still-declining market, Redfin grew revenues, profits and market-share," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "The restructuring of our brokerage sales force, and the integration of Rent and Redfin operations, cap a series of seismic changes to increase Redfin’s profitability: we had already abandoned our own loan-origination system in 2022. In 2023, we closed our iBuying business, RedfinNow, and invested in digital businesses that immediately began contributing significant profits. Our adjusted EBITDA should be about break-even this year, and we plan to be significantly profitable in the years ahead."

Analysis

Redfin Corp's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates resilience in a challenging market. The company's ability to grow revenue and improve adjusted EBITDA highlights the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives, including restructuring and digital investments. However, the persistent net losses and declining gross margins in real estate services indicate ongoing challenges that need to be addressed. The company's focus on increasing profitability and market share will be crucial for its long-term success in the competitive real estate industry.

