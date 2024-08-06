American States Water Co (AWR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses at $0.85, Revenue Beats at $155.33 Million

Company Reports Lower Earnings Amid Increased Operating Expenses

26 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $0.85 for Q2 2024, fell short of analyst estimates of $0.90 and down from $1.04 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $155.33 million for Q2 2024, above analyst estimates of $138.00 million and down from $157.40 million in Q2 2023.
  • Water Segment Earnings: $0.67 per share for Q2 2024, down from $0.91 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Contracted Services Segment Earnings: Increased to $0.19 per share for Q2 2024 from $0.12 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Dividend Increase: Quarterly dividend increased by 8.3%, marking the 70th consecutive year of annual dividend increases.
  • Capital Investment: Settlement agreement authorizes $573.1 million in capital investment for 2025-2027, pending approval.
  • New Operations: Commenced operations at two new military bases in April 2024, contributing to earnings in Q2 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, American States Water Co (AWR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. American States Water Co is a water and utilities holding company based in California, operating through segments including water, electric, and contracted services. The company conducts water and electric operations through Golden State Water Company and Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., while contracted services are managed by American States Utility Services and its subsidiaries.

1820926588703895552.png

Performance Overview

American States Water Co (AWR, Financial) reported basic and fully diluted earnings per share of $0.85 for Q2 2024, a decrease from $1.04 per share in Q2 2023. This decline includes the impact of approximately $0.18 per share from the reversal of previously recorded estimated revenues subject to refund due to a final cost of capital decision in June 2023. Excluding this item, adjusted consolidated diluted earnings were $0.85 per share for Q2 2024, compared to $0.86 per share for Q2 2023.

Segment Performance

The water utility segment recorded diluted earnings of $0.67 per share for Q2 2024, down from $0.91 per share in Q2 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings for the water segment were $0.67 per share in Q2 2024, compared to $0.73 per share in Q2 2023. The electric utility segment saw a decrease in diluted earnings to $0.01 per share from $0.03 per share in Q2 2023. The contracted services segment, however, reported an increase in diluted earnings to $0.19 per share from $0.12 per share in Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the decline in earnings, AWR achieved several milestones. The company reached a settlement agreement in connection with the general rate case, authorizing $573.1 million in capital investment for 2025-2027. Additionally, AWR increased its quarterly dividend by 8.3%, marking the 70th consecutive year of annual dividend increases.

However, the company faced challenges, including increased operating expenses and higher interest costs. Operating expenses rose by $2.8 million, driven by higher labor costs, administrative expenses, and depreciation. Interest expenses increased by $1.6 million due to higher interest rates and borrowing levels.

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Change
Water $0.67 $0.91 $(0.24)
Electric $0.01 $0.03 $(0.02)
Contracted Services $0.19 $0.12 $0.07
AWR (Parent) $(0.02) $(0.02) $0.00
Consolidated (GAAP) $0.85 $1.04 $(0.19)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, AWR reported total assets of $2.35 billion, up from $2.25 billion as of December 31, 2023. Net property, plant, and equipment increased to $1.98 billion from $1.89 billion. Current liabilities rose significantly to $299.1 million from $166.6 million, reflecting increased borrowing levels to support capital expenditure programs.

Analysis and Conclusion

American States Water Co (AWR, Financial) faced a challenging quarter with a decline in earnings due to increased operating expenses and higher interest costs. However, the company's strategic investments and consistent dividend growth demonstrate its commitment to long-term value creation. The settlement agreement for capital investment and the commencement of operations at new military bases are positive indicators for future growth.

For more detailed analysis and insights, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American States Water Co for further details.

