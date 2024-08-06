Certara Inc (CERT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.08 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $93.3M Falls Short

Revenue Growth Driven by Software, Offset by Decline in Services

26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $93.3 million, up 3% year-over-year, but fell short of estimates of $96.91 million.
  • Software Revenue: $38.2 million, representing a 13% increase from the same quarter last year.
  • Services Revenue: $55.1 million, a 3% decline compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net Loss: $12.6 million, compared to a net income of $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Diluted Loss Per Share: $0.08, compared to diluted earnings of $0.03 in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $26.3 million, down from $32.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Total Bookings: $98.9 million, showing a year-over-year growth of 15%.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Certara Inc (CERT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Certara Inc accelerates medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. It provides modeling and simulation, regulatory science, and assessment software and services to help clients reduce clinical trials, accelerate regulatory approval, and increase patient access to medicines. The company has its business presence in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific region.

Performance Overview

Certara Inc (CERT, Financial) reported total revenue of $93.3 million for Q2 2024, a 3% increase from $90.5 million in Q2 2023. However, this fell short of the analyst estimate of $96.91 million. The company's software revenue grew by 13% year-over-year to $38.2 million, driven by biosimulation software and Pinnacle 21. In contrast, services revenue declined by 3% to $55.1 million, impacted by cautious spending among large biopharma customers.

1820926659109482496.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue growth, Certara Inc (CERT, Financial) faced significant challenges. The company reported a net loss of $12.6 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net income of $4.7 million in Q2 2023. This decline was primarily due to increased operating expenses, which rose by $21.4 million to $62.5 million, driven by planned investments to support innovation, growth, and M&A activities.

Certara’s financial results were driven by strong performance in software and by improved biotech customer activity, offset by slowing demand in large biopharma customers in services," said William F. Feehery, Chief Executive Officer.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $93.3 million $90.5 million
Software Revenue $38.2 million $33.7 million
Service Revenue $55.1 million $56.7 million
Net Income (Loss) $(12.6) million $4.7 million
Adjusted EBITDA $26.3 million $32.4 million
Adjusted Net Income $11.4 million $18.4 million
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.07 $0.12

Analysis and Outlook

The decline in net income and adjusted EBITDA highlights the challenges Certara Inc (CERT, Financial) faces in balancing growth investments with profitability. The company's focus on expanding its biosimulation software portfolio and integrating AI is crucial for long-term growth, especially as biosimulation becomes more widely adopted in the drug development industry.

Certara Inc (CERT, Financial) reiterated its full-year 2024 financial guidance, expecting revenue to be in the range of $385 million to $400 million and adjusted EBITDA margins between 31% and 33%. The company also anticipates adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $0.41 and $0.46.

Achieving our 2024 financial targets remains the key priority while also focusing investment on our software platforms including integrating AI across our portfolio," said John Gallagher, Chief Financial Officer.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Certara Inc for further details.

