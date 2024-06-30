Progyny Inc (PGNY) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.17 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $304.1 Million Slightly Below Expectations

Company Achieves Record Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA and Strong Cash Flow Conversion Rate

25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $304.1 million, up by 8.8% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $305.42 million.
  • Net Income: $16.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $15.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
  • Gross Profit: $68.3 million, an increase of 13% from $60.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, with a gross margin of 22.5% compared to 21.7% in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $54.5 million, up by 15% from $47.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.9%.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $56.7 million, compared to $76.0 million in the prior year period.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 5,593,128 shares for $159.8 million during the quarter, with an additional $100 million repurchase program authorized.
  • Client Growth: Increased to 463 clients as of June 30, 2024, up from 384 clients as of June 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Progyny Inc is a company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, serving employers across various industries. The company provides treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to a network of high-quality fertility specialists, and active management of selective provider clinics.

1820926781604130816.png

Performance Overview

Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial) reported revenue of $304.1 million for Q2 2024, an 8.8% increase from $279.4 million in Q2 2023. However, this fell slightly short of the analyst estimate of $305.42 million. The company's earnings per share (EPS) met the analyst estimate at $0.17, up from $0.15 in the same period last year.

Financial Achievements

Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial) achieved a record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $54.5 million, a 15% increase from $47.5 million in Q2 2023. The Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 17.9%, up from 17.0% in the prior year period. The company also reported a strong cash flow conversion rate, with net cash provided by operating activities amounting to $56.7 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $304.1 million $279.4 million
Gross Profit $68.3 million $60.6 million
Gross Margin 22.5% 21.7%
Net Income $16.5 million $15.0 million
EPS (Diluted) $0.17 $0.15
Adjusted EBITDA $54.5 million $47.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.9% 17.0%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial) had total working capital of approximately $356.9 million and no debt. The company reported cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $262.2 million, a decrease of $109.6 million from March 31, 2024, primarily due to stock repurchase activities. During Q2 2024, the company repurchased 5,593,128 shares for $159.8 million.

Key Metrics

The company had 463 clients as of June 30, 2024, compared to 384 clients as of June 30, 2023. The number of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) cycles performed increased to 15,562 from 14,771 in the same period last year. However, the utilization rate for all members slightly decreased to 0.55% from 0.57%.

Commentary

"The rate of utilization in the second quarter was consistent with our expectations, indicating that the demand for treatment remains both healthy and within the range of our long-established patterns," said Pete Anevski, Chief Executive Officer of Progyny.

Analysis

Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial) continues to show robust growth in revenue and profitability, driven by an increase in the number of clients and covered lives. The company's strong cash flow and lack of debt position it well for future growth and share repurchase activities. However, the slight shortfall in revenue compared to analyst estimates and the lower-than-expected revenue per utilizing member could pose challenges in the upcoming quarters.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Progyny Inc for further details.

