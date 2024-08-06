Weyco Group Inc (WEYS) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $0.60, Revenue $63.9 Million

Mixed Performance Amidst Market Challenges

24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $63.9 million, down from $67.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Earnings: $5.6 million, an increase from $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Basic EPS of $0.60, up from $0.51; Diluted EPS of $0.59, up from $0.50 year-over-year.
  • Wholesale Segment Performance: Net sales of $50.2 million, a slight decrease from $51.5 million last year, with gross earnings improving to 38.2% of net sales from 37.0%.
  • Retail Segment Performance: Net sales remained flat at $7.6 million, with gross earnings as a percent of net sales increasing to 67.5% from 66.2%.
  • Other Operations: Florsheim Australia net sales were $6.1 million, down 23% from $7.9 million due to the closure of Asia Pacific operations and fewer retail stores.
  • Interest Income: Increased to $1.0 million from $0.2 million in the previous year, attributed to higher cash balances in the U.S. and Canada.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Weyco Group Inc (WEYS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Weyco Group Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, designing, and distribution of footwear, marketing its products under brand names such as Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake. The company operates through two main segments: North American wholesale and North American retail.

1820927311881596928.png

Performance Overview

Weyco Group Inc (WEYS, Financial) reported net sales of $63.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease from $67.0 million in the same period last year. The company's gross earnings also saw a decline, coming in at $28.1 million compared to $29.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Despite these declines, the company managed to maintain its earnings from operations at $6.7 million, nearly unchanged from the previous year.

Segment Analysis

In the North American wholesale segment, net sales were $50.2 million, down 2% from $51.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The Florsheim and Nunn Bush brands saw sales increases of 3% and 8%, respectively, while Stacy Adams and BOGS experienced declines. The wholesale segment's gross earnings improved to 38.2% of net sales, up from 37.0% last year, primarily due to lower inventory costs.

The North American retail segment reported flat net sales at $7.6 million. However, retail operating earnings decreased to $0.7 million from $1.1 million last year, mainly due to higher web advertising and freight costs.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Weyco Group Inc (WEYS, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company's wholesale gross margins improved, and interest income increased significantly to $1.0 million from $0.2 million last year. These achievements are crucial for maintaining profitability in the competitive footwear industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $63.9 million $67.0 million
Gross Earnings $28.1 million $29.0 million
Earnings from Operations $6.7 million $6.7 million
Net Earnings $5.6 million $4.9 million
Cash and Cash Equivalents $78.4 million $69.3 million

Commentary and Future Outlook

“We are seeing signs of recovery within our wholesale business, with two of our major brands posting gains for the second quarter, and all brands’ performance improving relative to the first quarter of 2024,” stated Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased with these results in spite of inflationary pressures that persist, impacting consumer buying. Channel inventories have begun to normalize and, while ordering patterns remain conservative among U.S. retailers, we are anticipating an increase in at-once business in the second half of the year.”

Analysis

Weyco Group Inc (WEYS, Financial) has demonstrated resilience amidst market challenges, particularly in its wholesale segment. The improvement in gross margins and significant increase in interest income are positive indicators. However, the decline in net sales and the challenges faced by certain brands highlight the need for strategic adjustments. The company's ability to navigate these challenges while maintaining operational earnings is commendable, and the anticipated recovery in the second half of the year could further bolster its financial performance.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Weyco Group Inc for further details.

