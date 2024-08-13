MRC Global Inc (MRC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.28 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $832 Million

Company Reports Higher EPS and Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $24 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, up from $18 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $832 million, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $831.32 million.
  • Gross Profit: $173 million, representing 20.8% of sales, compared to $175 million, or 20.1% of sales, in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash Flow: Operating cash flow of $63 million for the quarter, contributing to $101 million in the first half of 2024.
  • Debt Reduction: Net debt reduced to an all-time low of $103 million, following the repayment of Term Loan B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $65 million, or 7.8% of sales, up from $63 million, or 7.2% of sales, in the same quarter last year.
  • SG&A Expenses: $126 million, or 15.1% of sales, up from $130 million, or 14.9% of sales, in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, MRC Global Inc (MRC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leading global distributor of pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry, reported notable financial achievements despite facing sectoral challenges.

Financial Performance Overview

MRC Global Inc (MRC, Financial) reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $24 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.25 per share. This marks an improvement from the $18 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, reported in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income was $27 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $22 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.

1820927589993312256.png

Revenue and Sectoral Insights

The company achieved sales of $832 million, slightly above the analyst estimate of $831.32 million. This represents a 3% increase from the first quarter of 2024 but a 4% decrease from the same quarter last year. The Gas Utilities and Production and Transmission Infrastructure (PTI) sectors saw declines, partially offset by growth in the Downstream, Industrial, and Energy Transition (DIET) sector.

Gross Profit and EBITDA

Gross profit for Q2 2024 was $173 million, or 20.8% of sales, compared to $175 million, or 20.1% of sales, in Q2 2023. Adjusted Gross Profit, excluding the impact of the LIFO inventory costing method, was $184 million, or 22.1% of sales, down from $187 million, or 21.5% of sales, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $65 million, or 7.8% of sales, up from $63 million, or 7.2% of sales, in Q2 2023.

Cash Flow and Debt Management

Cash flow from operations was $63 million for the second quarter and $101 million for the first half of 2024. The company repaid its Term Loan B, reducing net debt to an all-time low of $103 million. MRC Global's net debt leverage ratio stands at 0.4 times, the lowest in its history.

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global’s President and CEO, stated, “We achieved sequential growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow from operations in the second quarter, despite slowing activity in the US oilfield and project delays in our DIET sector. We have generated $101 million in operating cash flow through the first half of 2024, and we are tracking well to meet or exceed our annual operating cash flow target of $200 million.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Sales $832 million $871 million
Gross Profit $173 million $175 million
Net Income $24 million $18 million
Adjusted EBITDA $65 million $63 million

Sectoral Sales Breakdown

U.S. sales were $677 million, down 7% from Q2 2023. The Gas Utilities sector revenue decreased by 11%, while the PTI sector sales also fell by 11%. However, the DIET sector saw a 5% increase. International sales were $122 million, up 15% from the same period last year, driven by the PTI sector in Norway and the DIET sector in Europe.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, MRC Global had a cash balance of $49 million and long-term debt of $152 million. The company’s available liquidity stood at $537 million, including $488 million under its asset-based lending facility.

Conclusion

MRC Global Inc (MRC, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic financial management in Q2 2024, exceeding earnings estimates and maintaining strong cash flow and debt management. Despite sectoral challenges, the company’s performance underscores its robust operational capabilities and strategic focus on growth and efficiency.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MRC Global Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.