Montrose Environmental Group Inc Reports Q2 2024 Revenue of $173.3M, EPS of -$0.39, Slightly Missing Estimates

Performance Surpasses Revenue Estimates but Falls Short on Earnings

23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $173.3 million, up by 8.9% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $173.94 million.
  • Net Loss: $10.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $10.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $14.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA: $23.3 million, an increase of 10.0% year-over-year, marking a record high for the company.
  • First Half 2024 Revenue: $328.7 million, up by 13.1% year-over-year, driven by organic growth and acquisitions.
  • Liquidity: $188.3 million as of June 30, 2024, with a leverage ratio of 2.4x.
  • Full-Year 2024 Guidance: Reaffirmed revenue outlook of $690 million to $740 million and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $95 million to $100 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter and first half of 2024. Montrose Environmental Group Inc is an environmental services company operating through three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response, Measurement and Analysis, and Remediation and Reuse. The company provides a range of services including environmental assessments, emergency response, contaminant analysis, and remediation solutions.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Montrose Environmental Group Inc reported its highest-ever total revenue of $173.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 8.9% compared to the same period in 2023. This figure slightly missed the analyst estimate of $173.94 million. The company also reported a net loss of $10.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, which was below the analyst estimate of -$0.19 per share.

1820927645433622528.png

First Half 2024 Highlights

For the first half of 2024, Montrose Environmental Group Inc achieved record total revenue of $328.7 million, marking a 13.1% increase from the first half of 2023. The net loss for this period was $23.5 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $21.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Strategic Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Montrose raised $121.8 million through a common stock offering in April 2024 and invested $27.0 million in two strategic acquisitions. The company also repurchased $60.0 million of Series A-2 stock, reducing future cash dividends by $5.4 million annually. As of June 30, 2024, Montrose reported significant liquidity of $188.3 million and a leverage ratio of 2.4x.

Segment Performance

Segment Revenue (Q2 2024) Adjusted EBITDA (Q2 2024)
Assessment, Permitting and Response $53.4 million $12.6 million
Measurement and Analysis $54.8 million $12.4 million
Remediation and Reuse $65.1 million $8.9 million

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Montrose Environmental Group Inc's Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $23.3 million, representing a 10.0% increase from the prior year quarter. The company's Adjusted Net Income was $10.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $14.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. The decline in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to higher interest and income tax expenses.

Montrose Chief Executive Officer and Director, Vijay Manthripragada, commented, “We’re thrilled to build on our strong first quarter performance with another period of exceptional results. Broad-based strength across our business lines drove year-over-year growth in our key operating metrics. This resulted in record quarterly revenues and record Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and year-over-year margin improvement across all three segments. We're especially pleased with our continued organic growth this quarter, fueled by the growing traction of our cross-selling initiatives.”

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the record revenue, Montrose Environmental Group Inc faced challenges such as higher interest and income tax expenses, which impacted net income. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting total revenue between $690 million and $740 million and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA between $95 million and $100 million.

Montrose's strategic acquisitions and capital allocation efforts are expected to drive future growth. The company remains optimistic about its outlook, supported by ongoing secular tailwinds and increased customer activity across its service lines.

For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Montrose Environmental Group Inc for further details.

