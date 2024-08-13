On August 6, 2024, ARKO Corp (ARKO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. ARKO Corp, a Fortune 500 company, is one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, owning and operating brands such as Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, BreadBox, E-Z Mart, fas mart, Li'l Cricket, and Next Door Store. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum, with the majority of its revenue derived from retail and wholesale fuel distribution.

Performance and Challenges

ARKO Corp reported a net income of $14.1 million for Q2 2024, slightly down from $14.5 million in the same quarter last year. The company faced challenges such as declining gallon demand and lower same-store merchandise contribution, which were partially offset by recent acquisitions and higher fuel margins.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $83.8 million, surpassing the company's guidance range of $70 million to $77 million, driven by higher retail fuel margins. However, merchandise revenue decreased by 2.1% to $474.2 million, with a mid-single-digit decline in same-store merchandise sales.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, ARKO Corp achieved several financial milestones:

Merchandise margin expanded by approximately 90 basis points to 32.8%, supported by key marketing and merchandising initiatives.

Retail fuel contribution increased by 1.2% to $118.0 million, driven by margin increases and incremental gallons from recent acquisitions.

Retail fuel margin increased to 41.6 cents per gallon from 39.7 cents per gallon in the prior year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Net Income $14.1 million $14.5 million Adjusted EBITDA $83.8 million $86.2 million Merchandise Revenue $474.2 million $484.6 million Retail Fuel Contribution $118.0 million $116.6 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, ARKO Corp's total liquidity stood at approximately $806 million, comprising $232 million in cash and cash equivalents and $574 million in available credit lines. The company's outstanding debt was $890 million, resulting in a net debt of approximately $658 million, excluding lease-related financing liabilities. Capital expenditures for the quarter were approximately $19.3 million.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"This quarter, we continued to navigate a challenging macroeconomic environment alongside our customers," said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. "We continued to see pressure on consumers as they struggle with inflation and elevated prices for everyday goods, especially in markets with a large percentage of lower-income consumers. While this negatively impacted our retail sales, our team worked hard to control same-store expenses and leverage our strong vendor partner relationships to deliver another quarter of merchandise margin growth, while providing much-needed value to our customers. When combined with higher fuel margins, we exceeded our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second quarter."

Analysis

ARKO Corp's Q2 2024 performance reflects a mixed bag of achievements and challenges. While the company managed to exceed its Adjusted EBITDA guidance and improve its merchandise margin, it faced headwinds in the form of declining same-store sales and gallon demand. The company's strategic initiatives, including its multi-year transformation plan and focus on enhancing customer value, are expected to drive future growth and profitability.

