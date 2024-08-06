Limbach Holdings Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.50 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $122.2M Misses

Strong ODR Segment Performance Drives Profitability

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $122.2 million, fell short of estimates of $122.65 million, and decreased by 2.1% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $6.0 million, up 12.1% from $5.3 million in the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $0.46 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Gross Profit: $33.5 million, an increase of 17.5% from $28.5 million, with a record gross margin of 27.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $13.8 million, up 16.0% from $11.9 million in the prior year.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $16.5 million, compared to $16.9 million in the prior year.
  • 2024 Guidance: Revenue guidance raised to $515 million - $535 million, and Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to $55 million - $58 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Limbach Holdings Inc is a commercial specialty contractor in the fields of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades. The company operates in two segments: General Contractor Relationships (GCR) and Owner Direct Relationships (ODR), with the latter generating the majority of its revenue.

1820928145860227072.png

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Limbach Holdings Inc reported a net income of $6.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.37 per share. However, the company's total revenue of $122.2 million fell slightly short of the estimated $122.65 million, representing a 2.1% decrease from the same period last year.

Key Financial Achievements

The ODR segment was a significant driver of profitability, with revenue increasing by 40.8% to $82.8 million, accounting for 67.7% of total revenue. This shift aligns with the company's strategic focus on growing its higher-margin ODR business. The total gross profit for the quarter was $33.5 million, up 17.5% from $28.5 million in the prior year, resulting in a record quarterly gross margin of 27.4%.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenue $122.2 million $124.9 million -2.1%
Gross Profit $33.5 million $28.5 million +17.5%
Net Income $6.0 million $5.3 million +12.1%
Adjusted EBITDA $13.8 million $11.9 million +16.0%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Limbach Holdings Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $59.5 million. The company's current assets stood at $213.3 million, while current liabilities were $130.6 million, resulting in a current ratio of 1.63x. Net cash provided by operating activities was $16.5 million, slightly down from $16.9 million in the prior year.

Management Commentary

"Our team made strong progress in executing our strategic plan to grow our higher margin ODR business in the second quarter," said Michael McCann, Limbach’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "These strong results, which include acquisitions, demonstrate that our strategy is working, and our customer value proposition is compelling."

Updated 2024 Guidance

Limbach Holdings Inc has raised its 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $515 million to $535 million, up from the previous range of $510 million to $530 million. The company also increased its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $55 million to $58 million, from the prior range of $51 million to $55 million.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Limbach Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.