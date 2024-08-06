Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.01 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $43.5 Million Surpasses Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations Amid Strategic Transformation

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $43.5 million, up 6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $43.14 million.
  • Net Income: $78 thousand, a significant improvement from a loss of $(11.0) million in the prior year period.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.01, a notable increase from $(1.13) in the prior year period.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded to 67.5%, up from 62.9% in the prior year period.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $7.6 million, compared to $6.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 115% to $13.0 million, compared to $6.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Debt Reduction: Repurchased $60.8 million of Preferred Stock and $19.7 million of Senior Notes at discounted prices, reducing total net debt and cost of capital.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Synchronoss Technologies Inc is a leading provider of white-label cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions that enable its customers to keep subscribers, systems, networks, and content in sync. The Synchronoss Personal CloudTM solution is designed to create an engaging and trusted customer experience through ongoing content management and engagement. The company derives revenue from subscriptions and transaction-based fees, with a majority of its revenue generated in the United States.

Performance and Challenges

Synchronoss Technologies Inc reported total revenue of $43.5 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $43.14 million. This represents a 6% year-over-year increase, driven primarily by a 6.1% growth in cloud subscribers. The company also reported a net income of $78 thousand, or $0.01 per share, a significant improvement from a net loss of $11.0 million, or $(1.13) per share, in the prior year period. This performance is crucial as it highlights the company's successful strategic transformation into a high-margin, cloud-only business.

1820928921647083520.png

Financial Achievements

Synchronoss Technologies Inc achieved a GAAP gross margin of 67.5%, up from 62.9% in the prior year period, and an adjusted gross margin of 77.5%, up from 73.2%. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant improvement, increasing by 115% to $13.0 million, compared to $6.1 million in the prior year period. These achievements are important as they reflect the company's ability to generate higher profitability and free cash flow, which are critical metrics in the software industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $43.5 million $41.0 million
Net Income $78 thousand $(11.0) million
GAAP Gross Margin 67.5% 62.9%
Adjusted EBITDA $13.0 million $6.1 million

Management Commentary

"We are pleased with our strong results for the quarter, including year-over-year growth in revenue, more than doubling our adjusted EBITDA, and an approximately $11 million increase in net income. Our strategic transformation into a focused, high margin, cloud-only business is complete, and yielding the improving free cash flow and profitability we expected," stated Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss.

Analysis and Outlook

The company's strategic initiatives, including the retirement of its preferred stock and a portion of its Senior Notes at a significant discount, have streamlined its business and bolstered its balance sheet. This has resulted in a lower cost of capital and increased cash generation capabilities, providing greater operational flexibility. The company has revised its 2024 outlook upwards, now expecting an adjusted gross margin of 73%-77% and adjusted EBITDA of $43 million to $46 million.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its successful strategic transformation and ability to generate higher profitability and free cash flow. These results are encouraging for value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members looking for investment opportunities in the software industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Synchronoss Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.