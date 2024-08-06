Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.14 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $342 Million

Double-Digit Sales Growth and Margin Expansion Highlight Strong Performance

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $342 million, up by 11% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $339.33 million.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded to 64.5%, an increase of 360 basis points from the previous year.
  • Operating Income: $65 million, reflecting an 18% increase from the prior year.
  • Net Income: $37 million, a 5% rise compared to the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.14, a 5% increase from $1.09 in the previous year.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased to 45.6% of net sales, driven by higher promotional and advertising expenditures.
  • Dividend: Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on September 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. The company, which operates in the fragrance business, manufactures, markets, and distributes fragrances and fragrance-related products under brand names such as JIMMY CHOO, bebe, Paul Smith, Abercrombie and Fitch, and COACH. Inter Parfums Inc operates in two segments: European-based operations and United States operations.

1820931643431612416.png

Performance and Challenges

Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR, Financial) reported net sales of $342 million for Q2 2024, an 11% increase from $309 million in Q2 2023. The company's gross margin expanded to 64.5%, up from 60.9% in the same period last year. Operating income rose by 18% to $65 million, while net income attributable to Inter Parfums Inc increased by 5% to $37 million, or $1.14 per diluted share. These results surpassed analyst estimates of $1.05 earnings per share and $339.33 million in revenue.

Despite these achievements, the company faced challenges, particularly in Eastern Europe due to sourcing constraints associated with ongoing conflicts. However, signs of improved sourcing in the region were noted.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements are significant in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, where maintaining high margins and consistent growth is crucial. Inter Parfums Inc's ability to expand its gross margin by 360 basis points to 64.5% in Q2 2024 demonstrates effective cost management and favorable product mix.

Income Statement Highlights

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30
2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change
Net Sales $342 $309 11% $666 $621 7%
Gross Margin 64.5% 60.9% +360 bps 63.5% 63.0% +50 bps
Operating Income $65 $55 18% $133 $145 (9%)
Operating Margin 18.9% 17.8% +110 bps 19.9% 23.4% (350 bps)
Net Income attributable to IP $37 $35 +5% $78 $89 (13%)
Diluted EPS $1.14 $1.09 +5% $2.41 $2.77 (13%)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Inter Parfums Inc reported total assets of $1.36 billion as of June 30, 2024, with cash and cash equivalents of $38.97 million. The company's working capital increased due to efforts in building inventory and growth of accounts receivables, largely explained by the launch of new licenses and business expansion. The company maintains a healthy financial position with $77 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and working capital of $525 million.

Operational Commentary

Jean Madar, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Inter Parfums, noted, “The robust fragrance environment, the strength of our legacy brands, rapid ramp-up of our new brands, effectiveness of our advertising and promotional activity, and our global distribution footprint resulted in record sales through the first half of the year despite a high base in the prior period.”

Financial Commentary

Michel Atwood, Chief Financial Officer of Inter Parfums, pointed out, “Consolidated gross margin expanded 360 bps to 64.5% and 50 bps to 63.5% in the second quarter and first half of 2024, respectively. For European based operations, gross margin expanded by 570 bps in the second quarter, and 80bps in the first half of 2024 driven by favorable segment, geographic and channel mix, as well as the one-time charge related to inventory reserves made in 2023.”

Analysis and Outlook

Inter Parfums Inc's strong performance in Q2 2024, marked by double-digit sales growth and margin expansion, underscores the company's effective strategies in brand management and market penetration. The challenges in Eastern Europe and increased SG&A expenses due to higher promotional activities are areas to monitor. However, the company's reaffirmation of its 2024 guidance of $1.45 billion in net sales and $5.15 earnings per diluted share reflects confidence in its growth trajectory.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Inter Parfums Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.