The Eastern Co (EML) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.56, Revenue at $73.2 Million

Net Income Rises to $3.5 Million, Gross Margin Improves

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $3.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, up from $1.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Increased 7% to $73.2 million in Q2 2024 from $68.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 25% in Q2 2024, up from 22% in Q2 2023.
  • Backlog: Rose 43% to $107.3 million as of June 29, 2024, compared to $75.3 million as of July 1, 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased to $7.2 million in Q2 2024 from $5.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 10,000 shares of common stock during Q2 2024 under the share repurchase program.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, The Eastern Co (EML, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2024. The Eastern Co manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture, and sell engineered solutions to industrial markets, primarily operating in the United States.

Performance Overview

The Eastern Co (EML, Financial) reported a notable increase in net income for Q2 2024, reaching $3.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. This significant improvement underscores the company's efforts in enhancing business operations and addressing customer needs amidst supply chain disruptions.

1820932610025746432.png

Financial Achievements

Net sales for Q2 2024 increased by 7% to $73.2 million from $68.3 million in Q2 2023. For the first six months of 2024, net sales slightly rose to $141.1 million from $140.8 million in the same period last year. The increase in sales was primarily driven by higher demand for truck mirror assemblies and returnable transport packaging products.

Gross margin improved to 25% in Q2 2024 from 22% in Q2 2023, reflecting the impact of price increases to customers and cost-saving initiatives. The backlog as of June 29, 2024, surged by 43% to $107.3 million from $75.3 million as of July 1, 2023, indicating strong future demand.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $3.5 million $1.4 million
Net Sales $73.2 million $68.3 million
Gross Margin 25% 22%

Operational Insights

President and CEO Mark Hernandez commented,

Our second quarter results reflect some of the progress we have made in enhancing portions of our business operations over the past 18 months, although much remains to be done. Many of our initiatives have improved gross margins, increased our agility, and enhanced customer relationships."

Despite these achievements, the company faces challenges, particularly in the commercial vehicle market and certain electric vehicle programs, which have impacted the demand for custom returnable packaging solutions. The Eastern Co (EML, Financial) continues to focus on operational excellence and strengthening customer relationships to navigate these challenges.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by $0.2 million, or 2%, in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, primarily due to higher payroll-related and travel expenses. However, for the first six months of 2024, these expenses decreased by $0.2 million, or 1%, compared to the same period in 2023, reflecting lower payroll-related, legal, and professional expenses.

Other income and expense saw a decrease of $0.3 million in Q2 2024 but increased by $0.4 million for the first six months of 2024 compared to the corresponding periods in 2023. These fluctuations were influenced by various factors, including the final settlement of a swap agreement and the closure of Associated Toolmakers, Ltd.

Adjusted Financial Metrics

Adjusted net income for Q2 2024 was $3.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $7.2 million, up from $5.9 million in Q2 2023. These non-GAAP measures provide a clearer view of the company's operational performance by excluding certain non-recurring items.

In summary, The Eastern Co (EML, Financial) demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, with significant improvements in net income, gross margin, and backlog. However, the company remains vigilant in addressing market challenges and continues to focus on operational excellence and customer relationships to sustain its growth trajectory.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Eastern Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.