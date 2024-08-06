On August 6, 2024, Weis Markets Inc (WMK, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date period ended June 29, 2024. Weis Markets Inc is a U.S.-based company principally engaged in retailing food products in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's product offerings include center-store goods, fresh goods, pharmacy services, fuel, and others.

Second Quarter 2024 Performance

Weis Markets Inc reported net sales of $1.18 billion for the 13-week second quarter ended June 29, 2024, a slight increase of 0.2% compared to the same period in 2023. The company noted that the Easter holiday shift negatively impacted net sales by approximately $14.0 million or 1.2%. Comparable store sales increased by 0.5% year-over-year and 4.0% on a two-year stacked basis.

Despite the modest sales growth, net income for the second quarter fell to $26.26 million, a 23.4% decrease from $34.27 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share also declined to $0.98 from $1.27 in 2023.

Year-To-Date 2024 Results

For the 26-week year-to-date period, Weis Markets Inc reported net sales of $2.36 billion, up 1.6% from $2.32 billion in the same period in 2023. Year-to-date comparable store sales increased by 1.8% year-over-year and 5.1% on a two-year stacked basis.

However, the company's year-to-date net income decreased by 17.7% to $49.42 million from $60.08 million in 2023. Year-to-date earnings per share also dropped to $1.84 from $2.23 in the previous year.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Weis Markets Inc's financial performance reflects the company's strategic investments in pricing and loyalty programs. Chairman, President, and CEO Jonathan H. Weis stated, "During the quarter, we increased our price investments by lowering the prices on 600 high-demand dairy items as part of the expansion of our Low, Low, Price program which offers strong, everyday savings and values on more than 10,000 products."

“We also continue to invest in our Weis Rewards loyalty marketing program which now offers an increased array of fuel and retail product savings to our customers. We are grateful to our associates for their hard work and commitment to an enhanced customer experience, improved operational efficiencies, and cost management discipline.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Net Sales $1.18 billion $1.18 billion 0.2% Net Income $26.26 million $34.27 million -23.4% Earnings Per Share $0.98 $1.27 -$0.29 Year-to-Date Net Sales $2.36 billion $2.32 billion 1.6% Year-to-Date Net Income $49.42 million $60.08 million -17.7% Year-to-Date Earnings Per Share $1.84 $2.23 -$0.39

Analysis

Weis Markets Inc's second quarter results highlight the challenges faced by the company in a competitive and cautious market environment. The slight increase in net sales and comparable store sales indicates resilience, but the significant decline in net income and earnings per share underscores the impact of increased price investments and market pressures.

The company's strategic focus on price reductions and loyalty programs aims to drive customer retention and sales growth. However, the financial impact of these initiatives will need to be closely monitored to ensure long-term profitability and shareholder value.

