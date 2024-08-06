Weis Markets Inc Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $0.98 and Revenue of $1.18 Billion

Comparable Store Sales Increase Despite Challenging Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $1.18 billion for Q2 2024, a slight increase of 0.2% year-over-year.
  • Comparable Store Sales: Increased 0.5% year-over-year and 4.0% on a two-year stacked basis for Q2 2024.
  • Net Income: $26.26 million for Q2 2024, down 23.4% from $34.27 million in Q2 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.98 for Q2 2024, compared to $1.27 in Q2 2023.
  • Year-to-Date Net Sales: $2.36 billion, up 1.6% from $2.32 billion in the same period of 2023.
  • Year-to-Date Net Income: $49.42 million, a decrease of 17.7% from $60.08 million in 2023.
  • Quarterly Cash Dividend: Declared at $0.34 per share, payable on August 12, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Weis Markets Inc (WMK, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date period ended June 29, 2024. Weis Markets Inc is a U.S.-based company principally engaged in retailing food products in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's product offerings include center-store goods, fresh goods, pharmacy services, fuel, and others.

Second Quarter 2024 Performance

Weis Markets Inc reported net sales of $1.18 billion for the 13-week second quarter ended June 29, 2024, a slight increase of 0.2% compared to the same period in 2023. The company noted that the Easter holiday shift negatively impacted net sales by approximately $14.0 million or 1.2%. Comparable store sales increased by 0.5% year-over-year and 4.0% on a two-year stacked basis.

1820935923056144384.png

Despite the modest sales growth, net income for the second quarter fell to $26.26 million, a 23.4% decrease from $34.27 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share also declined to $0.98 from $1.27 in 2023.

Year-To-Date 2024 Results

For the 26-week year-to-date period, Weis Markets Inc reported net sales of $2.36 billion, up 1.6% from $2.32 billion in the same period in 2023. Year-to-date comparable store sales increased by 1.8% year-over-year and 5.1% on a two-year stacked basis.

However, the company's year-to-date net income decreased by 17.7% to $49.42 million from $60.08 million in 2023. Year-to-date earnings per share also dropped to $1.84 from $2.23 in the previous year.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Weis Markets Inc's financial performance reflects the company's strategic investments in pricing and loyalty programs. Chairman, President, and CEO Jonathan H. Weis stated, "During the quarter, we increased our price investments by lowering the prices on 600 high-demand dairy items as part of the expansion of our Low, Low, Price program which offers strong, everyday savings and values on more than 10,000 products."

“We also continue to invest in our Weis Rewards loyalty marketing program which now offers an increased array of fuel and retail product savings to our customers. We are grateful to our associates for their hard work and commitment to an enhanced customer experience, improved operational efficiencies, and cost management discipline.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $1.18 billion $1.18 billion 0.2%
Net Income $26.26 million $34.27 million -23.4%
Earnings Per Share $0.98 $1.27 -$0.29
Year-to-Date Net Sales $2.36 billion $2.32 billion 1.6%
Year-to-Date Net Income $49.42 million $60.08 million -17.7%
Year-to-Date Earnings Per Share $1.84 $2.23 -$0.39

Analysis

Weis Markets Inc's second quarter results highlight the challenges faced by the company in a competitive and cautious market environment. The slight increase in net sales and comparable store sales indicates resilience, but the significant decline in net income and earnings per share underscores the impact of increased price investments and market pressures.

The company's strategic focus on price reductions and loyalty programs aims to drive customer retention and sales growth. However, the financial impact of these initiatives will need to be closely monitored to ensure long-term profitability and shareholder value.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Weis Markets Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.