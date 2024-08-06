Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: $0.13 EPS and $94.2 Million Revenue

Strong Performance Driven by Higher Metal Prices and Production Efficiency

Summary
  • Revenue: $94.2 million, up by 62% year-over-year, driven by higher sales volumes and metal prices.
  • Net Income: $9.2 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $3.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.13, reflecting a strong turnaround from a loss of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $40.8 million, more than double the $19.7 million reported in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Balance: $82.5 million as of June 30, 2024, up 17% from $70.6 million at the end of March 2024.
  • EBITDA: $54.1 million, a substantial increase from $27.0 million in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Gatos Silver Inc (GATO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2024. Gatos Silver Inc is a development and exploration company focused on the production of the Cerro Los Gatos Mine and the further exploration and development of the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Company Overview

Gatos Silver Inc holds a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture (LGJV), which owns the Cerro Los Gatos (CLG) mine. The Los Gatos District consists of 14 mineralized zones, including three identified silver-lead-zinc deposits: the Cerro Los Gatos Mine, the Esther deposit, and the Amapola deposit. The company's reportable segments include Mexico and Corporate, with the Mexico segment engaging in the exploration, development, and operation of the company's Mexican mineral interests.

Performance and Challenges

Gatos Silver Inc reported a significant increase in revenue and free cash flow for Q2 2024, driven by higher metal prices and improved production efficiency. The LGJV generated record revenue and free cash flow, reflecting lower unit operating costs and higher metal prices. However, the company faced increased general and administrative expenses, mainly due to higher non-cash stock-based compensation and legal and consulting expenses.

Financial Achievements

Gatos Silver Inc's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy. The company reported a 62% increase in revenue compared to Q2 2023, primarily due to higher sales volumes and higher realized metal prices. The cost of sales increased by 24%, mainly due to a 29% increase in concentrate sales volumes. Site operating unit costs were 3% lower than in Q2 2023, and by-product AISC per ounce of payable silver decreased to $6.57.

1820936264686399488.png

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics for Gatos Silver Inc and the LGJV for Q2 2024:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $94.2 million $58.3 million
Net Income $20.5 million $0.7 million
EBITDA $54.1 million $27.0 million
Free Cash Flow $40.8 million $19.7 million
Cash Balance (June 30, 2024) $82.5 million $70.6 million

Analysis and Commentary

Gatos Silver Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024 is a positive indicator for value investors. The company's ability to generate record revenue and free cash flow, coupled with lower operating costs, highlights its operational efficiency and potential for sustained growth. The increase in cash balance and the company's debt-free status further strengthen its financial position.

"The LGJV generated record revenue and free cash flow in the quarter, reflecting significantly lower unit operating costs and higher metal prices combined with the strong previously reported production at CLG," commented Dale Andres, CEO of Gatos Silver.

For a detailed discussion of financial and operating results, refer to the Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024, filed on August 6, 2024, on both the EDGAR and SEDAR+ systems and posted on the company’s website at https://gatossilver.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gatos Silver Inc for further details.

