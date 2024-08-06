Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.32 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $2.02 Billion Misses Expectations

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $18.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $30.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Revenue: $2,017.5 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $1,821.65 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $81.6 million, down from $150.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Refining Segment Operating Income: $41.2 million, compared to $44.1 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Retail Segment Operating Income: $16.1 million, up from $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, with sales volumes increasing to 30.5 million gallons from 29.4 million gallons.
  • Stock Repurchase: $66 million of common stock repurchased in the second quarter.
  • Cash Balance: $179.7 million as of June 30, 2024, with total liquidity of $520.4 million.
On August 6, 2024, Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Par Pacific Holdings Inc is an oil and gas company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics, with the Refining segment generating the maximum revenue.

Performance Overview

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR, Financial) reported net income of $18.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.26 per share. However, the company's revenue of $2,017.5 million fell short of the estimated $2,821.65 million. This compares to net income of $30.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, and revenue of $1,783.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Segment Performance

The Refining segment reported operating income of $41.2 million, down from $44.1 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted Gross Margin for the segment was $176.6 million, compared to $205.6 million in the same period last year. The Retail segment saw an increase in operating income to $16.1 million from $15.2 million in Q2 2023, while the Logistics segment reported operating income of $18.0 million, down from $20.7 million in the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $18.6 million $30.0 million
Adjusted Net Income $28.5 million $105.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA $81.6 million $150.8 million
Revenue $2,017.5 million $1,783.9 million

Operational Highlights

Par Pacific executed the Billings turnaround on time and on budget, completed comprehensive working capital refinancing as of May 31, 2024, and repurchased $66 million of common stock in the second quarter. The company’s cash balance stood at $179.7 million as of June 30, 2024, with total liquidity of $520.4 million.

Commentary

"Consistent refining operations and steady contributions from our retail and logistics segments drove solid financial results," said Will Monteleone, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, the successful Billings turnaround was a major step towards achieving our longer-term throughput objectives at the site. Safe and reliable operations and crisp project execution across our system remain our key focus areas."

Analysis

Despite a decline in net income and adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year, Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR, Financial) managed to exceed earnings per share estimates, demonstrating resilience in its operations. The company's strategic initiatives, including the Billings turnaround and working capital refinancing, are expected to bolster its financial stability and operational efficiency. However, the decline in revenue and segment-specific challenges, particularly in the Refining segment, indicate areas that require ongoing attention and improvement.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Par Pacific Holdings Inc for further details.

