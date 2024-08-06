On August 6, 2024, Michael Dennison, CEO of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF, Financial), purchased 4,800 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 135,066 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Fox Factory Holding Corp specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance suspension products primarily for mountain bikes, off-road vehicles, and motorcycles.

The shares were bought at a price of $41.44 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $198,912. The company's market cap stands at $1.671 billion as of the transaction date.

The price-earnings ratio of Fox Factory Holding Corp is currently 42.14, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 15.165. This ratio is also above the company's historical median.

According to GF Value, the intrinsic value of FOXF is estimated at $88.21 per share, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.47.

Over the past year, Michael Dennison has been active in the market with a total of 16,050 shares purchased and 9,129 shares sold. The insider transaction history for Fox Factory Holding Corp shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the last year.

This recent purchase by the CEO might indicate a positive outlook on the company's future performance, aligning with the valuation metrics that suggest the stock is currently undervalued.

