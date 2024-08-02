On August 2, 2024, Ann Drew, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, sold 1,182 shares of WEX Inc (WEX, Financial) at a price of $172.73 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 5,584 shares of the company.

WEX Inc is a leading provider of payment processing and information management services to the United States commercial and government vehicle fleet industry. The company operates in several segments, including fleet solutions, travel and corporate solutions, and health and employee benefit solutions.

Over the past year, Ann Drew has sold a total of 5,713 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 22 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

As of the transaction date, WEX Inc shares were trading at $172.73, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.90 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 29.07, which is above the industry median of 25.865.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for WEX Inc is $219.20 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

