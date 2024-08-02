On August 2, 2024, Dave Howson, EVP, Global President of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE, Financial), executed a sale of 5,073 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 7,573 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc.



Cboe Global Markets Inc operates as an exchange holding company offering trading across multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products.



Over the past year, Dave Howson has sold a total of 31,636 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.



The broader insider transaction history for Cboe Global Markets Inc shows a pattern of selling activities, with 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.



On the date of the transaction, shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc were priced at $192.16, resulting in a market cap of approximately $20.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.42, which is above both the industry median of 17.87 and the company's historical median.



According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cboe Global Markets Inc is estimated at $103.86 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.85.



The valuation metrics and insider transaction trends provide a comprehensive view of the current stock status and insider sentiment towards Cboe Global Markets Inc.



