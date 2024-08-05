Release Date: August 05, 2024

Positive Points

Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT, Financial) reported a net income of $1.6 million for the third quarter.

The company has no debt and maintains a strong cash position, enabling continued investment in growth opportunities.

Efforts to reduce inventory have shown progress, with a $26 million reduction from March to June.

Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) is committed to innovation and has a pipeline of new products to drive future success.

The company is enhancing its digital and e-commerce capabilities, which are expected to contribute to growth and profitability.

Negative Points

Sales declined 8% in the third quarter to $172.5 million compared to the prior year.

Year-to-date sales decreased by 14%, reflecting ongoing market challenges.

The company reported an operating loss of approximately $500,000 for the third quarter, compared to an operating profit of $17.4 million in the prior year.

Net income for the fiscal nine-month period was significantly lower at $7.7 million, compared to $35.5 million in the previous year.

Increased advertising and promotional spending impacted operating expenses, which rose by 4% or $2.2 million.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on whether pricing was a factor in the quarterly sales decline?

A: We have done some discounting in the marketplace, so any price increases we took were offset by the discounting to maintain our market position. - David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Q: What was the impact of increased advertising spending on operating expenses?

A: Promotional activity increased by about $4.5 million compared to last year's quarter. - David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Q: What is the current situation with inventory levels at retail?

A: The retail inventory situation is improving, but retailers remain conservative with their purchasing and are maintaining conservative inventory levels. - Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you elaborate on the cost savings actions taken so far and their impact?

A: The focus has been on factory and operational efficiencies, which have helped offset some absorption issues due to lower volumes. We will continue to look for efficiencies across the board while investing in critical areas. - David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Q: Can you provide any details on new product introductions and innovation efforts?

A: While we don't disclose specifics, innovation remains a key focus and differentiator for us. We are optimistic about our ability to meet evolving consumer needs with new products. - Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

