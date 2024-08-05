On August 5, 2024, Justin Leong, President of Asia Latin America at ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial), executed a sale of 48,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of ResMed Inc.

ResMed Inc is a global manufacturer of cloud-connected medical devices and software solutions that manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates primarily in the United States, but has a significant presence in other international markets, including Asia and Latin America where Justin Leong oversees operations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 48,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within ResMed Inc, where there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ResMed Inc were trading at $217.07 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $32.15 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 31.58, which is above the industry median of 27.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ResMed Inc is estimated at $274.50 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives. The transaction details and the company's valuation metrics provide a snapshot of ResMed Inc's current financial position and market perception.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.