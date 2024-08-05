On August 5, 2024, Richard Geary, the Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS, Financial), sold 2,430 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 85,508 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, focuses on creating and commercializing innovative drugs for life-threatening diseases. The company's pioneering work in RNA therapeutics has positioned it as a significant player in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Over the past year, Richard Geary has sold a total of 32,954 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 45 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $48 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.88 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $40.77, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year could suggest various strategic financial decisions by the insiders, reflecting their perspectives on the stock's valuation and future market conditions.

