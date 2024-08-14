Kirby Corp (KEX, Financial), a prominent player in the marine transportation and diesel engine services sectors, recently witnessed a significant transaction by one of its top executives. Christian O'Neil, the President and Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 15,500 shares on August 6, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 16,079 shares of Kirby Corp.

Over the past year, Christian O'Neil has sold a total of 34,355 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend seen across Kirby Corp, where there have been 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Kirby Corp were priced at $110.37 each. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $6.457 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.52, which is above the industry median of 13.735.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Kirby Corp has a GF Value of $88.86. With the current price of $110.37, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24, indicating that it is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and the recent trends in insider transactions.

