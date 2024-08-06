Aug 06, 2024 / NTS GMT
Stephan Gick - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon - Head of Investor Relations
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Oerlikon's Q2 results call. With me in the call, I have Philipp MÃ¼ller, CFO of Oerlikon. Philipp will start the call through a presentation, providing an update on our end markets, financials, and outlook. We will then follow up with Q&A.
With that, I would like to open our presentation and hand over to Philipp. The floor is yours.
Philipp Mueller - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
Thank you, Stephan. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second-quarter results presentation. In Q2, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities of driving efficiency and innovation. We achieved robust orders and strong profitability in a difficult economic environment, as industrial production and consumer spending continue to be subdued.
Following a strong start to the year, we will raise our full-year margin guidance. In addition, we are driving forward
