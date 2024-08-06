Q2 2024 SK Telecom Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Hee Jun Chung - SK Telecom Co Ltd. - VP, IR Officer



Good afternoon. I am Hee Jun Chung, IRO of SK Telecom. Thank you for joining SK Telecom's earnings conference call. Today, we will first deliver a presentation on major events, 2024-Q2 earnings highlights and business performances, which will be followed by a Q&A session. The call is attended by our executives from relevant business divisions, including Yang Seob Kim, CFO of SK Telecom. And we're providing consecutive interpretation for the call.



As you may know, I would like to remind you that all forward-looking statements are subject to change depending on various factors such as market and macro situation.



Let me now present our CFO.



Yang Seob Kim - SK Telecom Co Ltd. - CFO, Director



Good afternoon. This is Yang Seob Kim, CFO of SK Telecom. We are already in the second half of 2024, which marks the 40th anniversary of SK Telecom. Under the vision of becoming a global AI company, we have been mobilizing enterprise resources to implement the AI pyramid strategy. We have been especially