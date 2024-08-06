Aug 06, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Stuart Ford

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Vice President, Head - Investor Relations

* Elie Maalouf

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Michael Glover

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

* Heather Balsley

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer



Hello, and welcome to IHG's 2024 half-year results presentation. I'm Stuart Ford, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations at IHG Hotels & Resorts. After a short video reel, I will pass over to Ellie Maalouf, our Chief Executive Officer.



Before we proceed, I'm obliged to remind the audience that the company may make certain forward-looking statements as defined under US law