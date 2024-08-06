Aug 06, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Aug 06, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David Chen
Novatek Microelectronics Corp - Deputy General Manager, Chief Information Security Officer
* Tony Tseng
Novatek Microelectronics Corp - Director of IR
* Steve Wang
Novatek Microelectronics Corp - Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager
=====================
David Chen - Novatek Microelectronics Corp - Deputy General Manager, Chief Information Security Officer
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Novatek 2024 second-quarter online earnings call. This is David Chen, Vice President and Company Spokesperson. I'll be the host for today's conference. Joining me on the call today are Vice Chairman, Mr. Steve Wang; our CFO, Mr. [Tso], and our Director, Tony and [Yvonne].
The agenda for today's event will be as follows. First, our IR director, Tony, will be reporting Novatek's second quarter results in English. After that, our vice chairman will provide more details
Q2 2024 Novatek Microelectronics Corp Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Aug 06, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...