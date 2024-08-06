Q2 2024 Scanfil Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Pasi HiedanpÃ¤Ã¤,Scanfil Oyj-Director - IR and Communications



Good morning. My name is Pasi HiedanpÃ¤Ã¤. I'm the Director of Investor Relations and Communications at Scanfil PLC. Welcome to our Q2-2024 results webcast. Together here with me are our CEO, Christophe Sut; and our CFO, Mr. Kai Valo. (Event Instructions)



But, hey. Welcome, Christophe, and the floor is yours. Thank you.



Christophe Sut - Scanfil Oyj - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Pasi. Welcome to all of you, and let's start. So going into an overview of what was Q2. As we had communicated before, Q2 was facing very high comparables. So we landed in revenue at EUR195.5 million, which was a negative 19.7%, pretty much in line with what we were expecting from the quarter.



Therefore, I will say the main focus of the quarter was to defend profitability in a market that was more volatile and more challenging. And there, I think that we did a good job, maintaining EUR13.9 million of operating profit,