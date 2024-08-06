Q2 2024 Adecco Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Benita Barretto - Adecco Group AG - Group Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, and thank you for joining the Adecco Group's conference call today. I'm Benita Barretto, the Group's Head of Investor Relations, and with me are the Adecco Group CEO, Denis Machuel, and CFO, Coram Williams.



Before we begin, we want to draw your attention to the disclaimer on slide 2. Today's presentation will reference GAAP and non-GAAP financial results and operating metrics. This conference call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions as of today and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties.



Let me now hand over to Denny and the results report.



Denis Machuel - Adecco Group AG - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee



Thank you, Benita, and a warm welcome to all of you who joined the call today. Let's turn to slide 3, which provides an overview of the quarter. The Group delivered EUR5.8 billion in revenues, 2% lower on an organic 20 days adjusted basis. We delivered another quarter of strong