Half Year 2024 Travis Perkins PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Nick Roberts - Travis Perkins PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Well, good morning, and a warm welcome to all of you in the room and those of you who have joined us via the webcast. I'd like to thank our advisers, Linklaters, for hosting us here today. There are no planned fire alarm tests today. So if the alarm does sound, then please make your way through the double doors to the back of the room that you entered through and down through the foyer and out of the building.



I'm joined in the normal way by Duncan Cooper, our CFO. And together, we will take you through the financial and operational updates for the group for the first half of 2024. Before I start, I'd like to point out that on the front row is our Interim Chair, Jez Maiden, who would be available after the presentation if you'd like to catch up with him.



So let me turn to the update. As we set out in March, our key priority for financial year 2024 was to continue to improve the business and enhance cash generation. And we have made good progress despite persistently challenging market conditions. We have