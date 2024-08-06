Half Year 2024 Abrdn PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 06, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Jason Windsor

Abrdn PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

* Ian Jenkins

abrdn plc - Internim Chief Financial Officer

* Richard Wilson

abrdn plc - CEO, Interactive Investor



Conference Call Participants

* Nicholas Herman

Citigroup Inc. - Analyst

* Hubert Lam

Bank of America Securities - Analyst

* Gregory Simpson

BNP Paribas - Analyst

* Andrew Crean

Autonomous Research - Analyst



Jason Windsor - Abrdn PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Right. Good morning, everybody. Thank you all very much for joining us here today. I'd like to welcome all to our results presentation for the first half of 2024. I'm joined on the stage by Ian Jenkins who many of you know already.



He's our interim CFO. And with it with me here in London, I have a