Q2 2024 Schaeffler AG Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, I'm very happy to welcome you to our today's call on the financial results of the second-quarter 2024.



Heiko, thank you very much for kind words of introduction. It's a pleasure to do this earnings call together with you for the first time, and welcome to all of you. Exciting times, as you all notice. We will guide you today through the Schaeffler AG results. I say this upfront, there was an announcement of our sister company yesterday, but