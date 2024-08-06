Q1 2025 Orient Cement Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Navin Sahadeo - ICICI Securities Limited - Analyst



Thank you, operator. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I welcome you all to the Q1 FY25 Earnings Call of Orient Cement. From the management, we have with us, MD and CEO, Desh Khetrapal. without any further ado, I hand over the call to Mr. Khetrapal for his opening comments.



Desh Khetrapal - Orient Cement Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you. Thank you, Navin, and a very, very warm welcome to all of you who joined the call right in time. We are waiting for a few more people to come, but I think it's unfair to you people who are joining to wait any longer. Once again, as always, extremely grateful to all